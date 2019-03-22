Revere Schools, Revere Police Respond to School Shooting Threat

In the wake of last year’s school shooting Florida that 17 students and faculty school districts, cities and town are taking no chances when it comes to a possible threat.

One such that occured last week in Revere.

According to a letter sent home to parents Revere School Superintendent Dianne Kelly confirmed an incident had occurred at Revere High School last Thursday.

“I am writing today to make you aware of an incdi ent that occurred at Revere High School,” wrote Kelly. “Last night (March 14) a student reported to Revere Police that another student made a comment about committing a school shooting.”

Kelly said that Revere Police responded and took action last Thursday night to ensure the school was safe for opening the next morning.

“In addition,the school administration has applied appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the Revere High School Student Handbook,” said Kelly. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have an increased police presence at Revere High School and will continue to work in collaboration with the Revere Police Department to ensure the safety of our school community.”

On February 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing seventeen students and staff members and injuring seventeen others. Witnesses identified nineteen-year-old expelled student Nikolas Cruz as the assailant. Cruz fled the scene on foot by blending with other students, and was arrested about one hour later in nearby Coral Springs.

He confessed to being the perpetrator and he was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Cruz’s killing spree is the deadliest high school shooting in United States history.

Then just last week in Sao Paulo, Brazil two former students stormed the State School Raul Brazil and fired randomly at students and staff–killing ten.