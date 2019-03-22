Betterman Designated ‘Superhost’ by Airbnb

When it comes to working with Airbnb on renting properties in Revere, Steven Betterman is doing things right.

Betterman, an independent local real estate agent who owns multiple properties in the city, has been operating an Airbnb property in Beachmont since June 1, 2018. He and his daughter, Phanith, are co-hosts at the residence. A 35-year Revere resident and graduate of Brandeis University, Betterman lives next door to the property.

“My parents met at the Bandstand when they were 16 years old,” said Betterman, who is 61 years old.

Betterman’s property generates 68,000 hits per month on the Airbnb and Homeaway.com websites, generating favorable promotion for the city.

Betterman has been named a “Super Host” by Airbnb and a “Premier Partner” by Homeway.com.

“That means I’m in the top slice of hosts,” Betterman said proudly. “People from all over the country come here to stay at my property. People love it because it’s a neighborhood experience.”

The property has a full living room, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms (one master bedroom) three bathrooms, and all amenities. And a balcony offering spectacular views of the nation’s first public beach (Revere Beach) and the ocean.

“This is one of the advantages of an Airbnb – this can be family-shared experience,” said Betterman. “It is basically an apartment. We can take up to six guests. Most of the guests we get are retirees. We’re about 6-7 minutes from Logan Airport without traffic, 15 minutes to Boston.”

Betterman often offers dining recommendations for such popular local restaurants as DeMaino’s, Companion’s, Kelly’s, and Bianchi’s.

Betterman said the Airbnb industry would be of great benefit to the city. The City Council is currently working on enacting regulations for the estimated 108 Airbnb properties in the city.

“The City Council is considering a recommendation by Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito to impose the maximum tax levy that is allowable in the state, which essentially means 9 percent of any Airbnb revenues would go directly to the City of Revere,” said Betterman.

By Betterman’s calculations, the City of Revere could earn as much as $300,000 to $500,000 per year from Airbnb properties in Revere.

Betterman said the No. 1 reason people stay at his property is to visit relatives in Revere. “They also come here to see the Red Sox play the Yankees, to visit Fanueil Hall, to see the historic landmarks in Boston.”

Just how popular is Betterman’s apartment?

“Out of 4,052 Airbnb and Homeaway properties in Boston, we’re ranked No. 2,” said Betterman. “And that compares to Back Bay, North End, and Beacon Hill apartments.”

The reasons for its popularity as an Airbnb destination?

“I have five-star reviews and every amenity guests want,” said Betterman. “The City of Revere offers a public beach that is absolutely spectacular. We have MBTA train service that is close. Betterman said he looks forward to talking about his Airbnb property when the Council holds its next public meeting on the subject prior to its vote on a new ordinance.