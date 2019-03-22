News Briefs

KW Plans to Open Office in Revere

Keller Williams Realty (KW) purchased a local real estate company on the corner of Broadway and Pleasant Street, formerly known as Stonehurst, and may be looking for further expansion in Revere in the near future as well.

Local, native and seasoned Real Estate Agent, Gary Ferragamo, has been with Keller Williams for over a year now and has been pushing them for an office in Revere since joining them. He is very excited to inform local real estate agents about what KW has to offer. “I have been in real estate, coast to coast, for over 20 years and I have never heard of another real estate company that does more or offers more for their Agents than KW does. If there was one out there, I would be with them” says Ferragamo.

“Keller Williams is an ‘Agent Centric’ real estate company, ‘built by Agents for Agents!’ There are just so many incredible trendsetting ways for Agents to become successful and the advances and achievements that KW has made in the past several years, explains why they are now the biggest real estate company in the world.” says Ferragamo. KW is the largest real estate franchise in the U.S., by sales volume and units sold, as well as the largest real estate franchise in the world, by agent count.

They have approximately 950 offices and over 180,000 agents worldwide, and have just announced they are opening an office in Revere.

Keller Williams is having a Launch Party to introduce its new Revere office. The Launch Meet and Greet Party will be on Thursday March 28, at Antonia’s Restaurant and Bar, located right on Revere Beach, in the front private room from 5-8 p.m. with beverages and hors d’oeuvres sponsored by John Marroni of New Fed Mortgage and Attorney Rick Carter of Carter Law. All existing real estate Agents are invited, and anyone who would like to get into real estate as well.

Come and meet some of the local KW Owners, VIPs and Agents. Mayor Brian Arrigo is also scheduled to stop by to say a few words.

House Passes Legislation to Ban Conversion Therapy

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo announced the House passed legislation to prevent healthcare professionals from engaging in “conversion therapy” including practices that attempt to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

This bill outlines and excludes from the ban counseling and healthcare practices designed to support an individual and facilitate coping.

“The House is proud to stand with the Massachusetts LGBTQ community and vote to ban the use of conversion therapy amongst our young and vulnerable residents,” said Speaker DeLeo (D-Winthrop). “This practice is rooted in bigotry, has absolutely no scientific basis, and can impose long-term detrimental health effects. Massachusetts is against this cruel activity. I would like to thank Chair Khan for her dedication to this issue, and acknowledge the hard work of Leader Peake and Chair Michlewitz.”

“I want to thank Speaker DeLeo and Chairwoman Khan for bringing this issue to the forefront and for crafting this legislation because nobody should be subjected to cruel practices to change who they are,” said Rep. RoseLee Vincent (D-Revere). “I was proud to cast my vote in support of ending the practice of conversion therapy of minors in the Commonwealth.”

“As a psychiatric nurse, the House Chair of the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities, and a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights, I am honored to sponsor H.140,” said Rep. Kay Khan (D-Newton), Chair of the House Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities. “The bill is a commonsense measure to ensure medically sound, professional conduct by state-licensed health providers and to protect LGBTQ youth from being exposed to fraudulent, ineffective and very harmful practices. I thank Speaker DeLeo for his support and swiftly bringing this bill to the House floor to protect the LGBTQ youth in the Commonwealth.”

According to the American Psychological Association, conversion therapy “may pose serious risk of harm,” such as “confusion, depression, guilt, helplessness, hopelessness, shame, social withdrawal, and suicidality.”

Violation of this law would result in a healthcare provider being subject to discipline from their appropriate licensing board, including suspension or revocation of their license.

DCR Traffic Advisory: Lynnway in Lynn

Until Friday, March 29, excluding the weekend, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement left lane closures along the Lynnway (eastbound/westbound) between Washington and Market streets in the City of Lynn from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to accommodate median improvement work. Traffic Patterns will be clearly marked, and a police detail will be on site.

Mystic Valley Elder Services Theater Event to be Held May 18

Mystic Valley Elder Services annual theater event, a presentation of Million Dollar Quartet, the smash hit and rocking true story of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins coming together for one of the greatest jam sessions ever, will be held Saturday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham.

Sponsorships and tickets are now available. Tickets cost $75 each and sponsorships levels range from $100 to $20,000. Please contact Robert Guthrie at 781-388-4822 or [email protected], or visit mves.org/join-us/theatre for more information. Proceeds benefit Mystic Valley Elder Services’ programs that keep elders independent and in their homes.

Located in Malden, Mystic Valley Elder Services is a non-profit agency that provides essential home- and community-based care and resources to elders, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers who reside in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop. Agency services include coordination of home care, transportation, Meals on Wheels, and information and referrals. For more information, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.

Scholarships Being Offered by MCU

Metro Credit Union announces the opening of online applications for 2019-2020 academic year scholarships, raising educational possibilities for its members. Thirteen scholarships, for $1,000 each, will be awarded to graduating high school seniors who have been accepted to an accredited undergraduate program.

“Metro is committed to education, and we are very excited to launch the second Scholarship Program at Metro,” said Robert Cashman, Metro President and CEO. “Right now, college is the most expensive it has ever been. We are proud to reward hardworking students in our community achieve their goal of higher education.”

The application deadline is April 15, 2019, at 4 p.m. EST. To be considered for the scholarship awards, all applicants must fill-out and submit an application form online. The application and complete details can be found at www.scholarsapply.org/metrocu/. Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations, unusual personal or family circumstances, and an outside appraisal. More information about Metro’s Scholarship Program can be found at metrocu.org