Boston City FC Lions Roar into Revere for the 2019 National Premier Soccer League Season —NPSL Club Will Call Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere Home

Boston City FC will kick off the 2019 National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) season in a new home and two new venues when the Lions roar into Revere this spring.

Boston City FC plays at the highest level of the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA) sanctioned league structure in the eight-team North Atlantic Conference of the NPSL Northeast Region and will call Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere home for the upcoming season. The neighboring city of Medford, where the Lions have strong ties to the local youth soccer community, will also host two regular season matches, at Hormel Stadium.

“We are so excited to provide our loyal fans with matches in both Revere and Medford,” said Boston City FC Managing Director Craig Tornberg. “Performing in these venues will provide our supporters with quality facilities and great access to our club.

“We start a fresh NPSL season with great optimism and believe that local soccer fans will continue to enjoy the entertainment we offer and the highest level of soccer available in this area at a very affordable price.”

Season tickets for seven NPSL home matches and one special event are now available at www.BostonCityFC.com with prices frozen for the fourth straight season.

The Lions’ home matches will kick off at Harry Della Russo Stadium on Saturday, May 4. The NPSL North Atlantic Conference schedule is due to be announced shortly. Boston City FC will hold tryouts and begin preseason training in Revere later this month.

Boston City has established a strong connection with the city of Revere having played one match previously at Harry Della Russo Stadium in the U.S. Open Cup in 2017. Each preseason, the Lions have trained on the famous Revere Beach to increase fitness levels before the campaign kicks off.

Boston City FC will play two matches at Hormel Stadium in Medford. The match on Saturday, June 1 at Hormel Stadium will serve as Medford Soccer Club night where youngsters from Medford Soccer will serve as ball kids, players’ escorts and honorary captains as part of Boston City FC’s successful youth soccer partner program.

The Lions and Medford Youth Soccer have recently extended their alliance as part of the Boston City FC Youth Soccer Partner Program for a third year. The initiative is designed to engage multiple youth soccer clubs and programs in the area, providing an opportunity for higher levels of player training, coach education, inclusion, entertainment, inspiration and motivation.