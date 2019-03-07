Obituaries 03-06-2019

Frederick Garrity

Retired Deer Island engineer 1st Class and longtime member of Revere American legion Post 61

Frederick P. Garrity, a lifelong resident of Chelsea’s Powder Horn Hill section, passed away following a long confinement at the Pope Nursing Home of Weymouth on Thursday, Feb. 28. He was 79 years old.

Born and raised in the Powder Horn Hill Section of Chelsea and a graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1958, he entered the U.S. Navy in January of 1959, during the Vietnam Era and served until December of 1962 as a Seaman 3rd Class. For over 35 years, Frederick was stationed at the Deer Island Site as an Engineer 1st Class, retiring in 2004. He was also a long-time member of the American Legion Post #61 of Revere.

The abeloved son of the late John A. and Margaret (Foley) Garrity, he was the cherished brother of Mary A. Harrington and her late husband, Paul J. Harrington of Marshfield and the late John G. and Edward G. Garrity. He is also lovingly survived by his faithful cousin, Gerald “Jerry” Foley and his wife, Dorothy F. (Kirby) Foley of Revere, several other cousins, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was also the brother-in-law of the late Anne and Eleanor Garrity.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Michael the Archangel Chapel (on the campus of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Horne) followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Patients Activities Account at Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Paul Archbold

Of Revere

Paul D. Archbold of Revere died on Feb. 25.

He was the beloved son of the late Paul and Ruth (Bower) Archbold, dear brother of Pauline Lane and her late husband, Samuel and Randy Archbold, all of Revere, and Robin Brigham and her husband, Thomas of Lynnfield; caring uncle of Shannon and Mathieu Brigham.

Private services were held. Donations can be made in Paul’s name to Kaplan Family Hospice House (Care Dimensions), 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Frances Borick

Epitome of devotion to her family and extended family

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, March 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Frances R. (Fedele) Borick, who passed unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2 after being taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. She was 94 years old.

Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, March 7 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 10:30 a.m. and immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Revere, she was educated in the Revere school system and was a 1942 graduate of Revere High School. She and her family lived in Revere until building her new home in Saugus in 1962 where she remained for the past 57 years until her passing.

Her beloved late husband, Arthur J. Borick, Sr. passed on May 18, 2000. She was the cherished mother of Arthur J. Borick, Jr. of Saugus and the devoted grandmother to Matthew A. and Kyle R. Borick, both of Saugus; the sister of the late Cosmo J. Fedele and the late Marie E. Molinari and Ann T. Fedele. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

“Franny” was the epitome of devotion to her family, not only her immediate family, but to all of her extended family. She was a marvelous chef and homemaker.

Rather than flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Romain Bavaro

Of Peabody, formerly of Revere

Romain (DiPaolo) Bavaro of Peabody, formerly of Revere, died on Feb. 28.

She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Bavaro, devoted mother of Renae Coleman and her husband, Kerrie of Lynnfield, cherished grandmother of Ava and Christian Coleman and dear sister of Teresa Lynch and her late husband, Edward of Revere and Michael DiPaolo Sr. and his wife, Jane of Saugus and adoring aunt of Shawn and Juliann Lynch and Michael DiPaolo Jr., Peter, Christopher and Dominique DiPaolo.

Her Funeral will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, March 8 at 9 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass in St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Richard Rossi

Fought a long and courageous battle with ALS

Richard Rossi of Lynnfield, formerly of Revere, passed away on Saturday, March 2 after fighting a long courageous battle with ALS. He was 65 years old.

The cherished son of Elena (Picardi) Rossi and the late Henry Rossi, he was the loving brother of Lorraine Drapek of Danvers, Ron Rossi and his wife, Jo-Ann of North Reading, and Tommy Rossi and his wife, Carla of Wakefield and dear friend of Ronald Bergenheim of Haverhill. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Richard’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, Revere on Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. Friday before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church, Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s name to The Angel Fund for ALS Research, 649 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880 or online at www.theangelfund.org. For guest book and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Robert Glover

US Air retiree

Robert L. Glover of Seabrook, N.H., formerly of Revere, died on Feb. 28.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Air force in the Vietnam War. He worked for U.S. Air for 36 years as a baggage handler and at the ticket counter. Robert ran Bob’s Small Package Delivery Service for the Chelsea freight houses during his retirement.

He was the beloved husband of Sharon (McKinney), devoted father of Mark Glover and his wife, Michelle and Brian Glover and Anissa Spring, all of New Hampshire; Favorite Papa of Morgan and Tyler Glover, dear brother of Robert McKinney, Joan, Carolyn and the late Walter; adoring uncle of Kati McKinney of Texas.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, March 7 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 3 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701.

Jacqueline Martins

Of Revere, formerly of North End

Jacqueline Martins of Revere, formerly of the North End, entered into eternal peace on March 1.

Born in Boston on July 8, 1938 to the late Antonio and Clara Martins (Souza), she was the devoted mother of Fr. Michael Della Penna of Guatemala and Valarie Marchese of Revere and the late Mark Della Penna Sr.; dear sister of Clara Clemente and her husband, Philip, Lenore Martins, Virginia Coldwell and her husband, Ron, the late Dolores Siciliano and her surviving husband, Eddie, and the late Richard and Jimmy Costa; cherished grandmother of Mark Della Penna Jr., Michael and Mark Marchese. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday March 8 at 11 a.m. at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere, followed by a celebration of the Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere at noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Valley of the Angels, P.O. Box 522505, Miami, FL 33152 or at www.valleyoftheangels.com/donate. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

James Sorrento

Retired educator who valued family

James Sorrento, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26. He was 84 years old.

Jim, who was born and raised in East Boston, was an avid baseball and football player at East Boston and English High. He joined the army and was a Korean War veteran, stationed in Europe. After his military career, he was a Waterfront Director at East Boston Camps in Westford. It was here that James met his wife, Rita.

James was a graduate of Boston State and worked as an Adjustment Counselor in Boston, a Title 1 Director in Revere, and a teacher at Lynn Public Schools. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish and his favorite pastimes included watching old movies, golfing and dancing. Jim loved to travel, near and far. Above all, Jim valued family, and enjoyed raising his two sons and later spending time and sharing his knowledge with his grandchildren. He was the loving father of Dr. Jim Sorrento and his daughter-in-law, Rachael of Rowley and Mark Sorrento of Winthrop. Jim was adored by his grandchildren, Stephen Moniz and Anthony Sorrento. He was the caring brother of the late Sarah Robinson, Marie Mascis and late Joseph, Salvatore, Frank and Charles Sorrento. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends will honor James’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere at 8:30 a.m., today, Wednesday, before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James’s name to the Neighborhood PACE Program at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center at www.ebnhc.org or to St. Anthony of Padua Restoration Fund, 250 Revere St., Revere, MA 02151. For guest book and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Andrea Vatalaro

Cambridge Savings Bank loan officer and Higashi School volunteer

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere for Andrea E. Vatalaro who passed most unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital following a brief illness. She was 46 years old.

Born in Boston, she spent her early years in the Malden-Everett area, and graduated in 1991 from Malden High School. Almost all of Andrea’s working career was spent in the banking business. Since 1999, Andrea, found a home at the East Cambridge Savings Bank of Cambridge. The administration at East Cambridge Savings Bank realized the “diamond in the rough” who presented herself there and encouraged her work ethic and saw to it that it be rewarded with executive placement. As a loan officer, she was most sought after because of her abundant patience with customers and their families. Her loss will be realized and mourned for a very long time.

Although she was most young at 46 years, she took the role as “Matriarch” of her family, giving her dear mom, Kay, a respite from the many years that Kay had the lead.

Andrea also followed her mom in her footsteps as a dedicated volunteer at the Boston Higashi School of Randolph. The Higashi School was founded in 1987 to help children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder reach their full potential through the methodology of Daily Life Therapy.

The devoted mother to Khyle A. Hope and Tristian X. Hope, both of Everett, she is also survived by her faithful companion of 32 years, Jason C. Ward of Everett. She was the proud daughter of the late Joseph Vatalaro and Kay F. (Prebensen) Carroll, the dear sister to Esther M. Vatalaro of Winthrop, Maryellen Vatalaro of Everett, Paul Vatalaro of South Carolina and the late Wendy M. Strauss and Alan J. Vatalaro. She is also lovingly survived by her aunt, Eileen T. Prebensen of Illinois, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Boston Higashi School, Attn: Development Office, 800 North Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Emma Allouise

Retired LPN

Emma Allouise, 93, of Revere, passed away at home on Thursday, Feb. 28 surrounded by family.

Emma was born on Dec. 25, 1925 in Petersham to the late George W. Yonker, Sr. and Edith W. (Hunting) Yonker and the late Mae Yonker. She grew up in Barre and graduated from Barre High School.

She attended nursing school and worked as an LPN at what was formerly known as the Winthrop Hospital. While working at the Winthrop Hospital, she met and married her husband, Pasquale (“Pat”) Allouise. She settled in Revere and raised a family.

Emma’s joys in life included cats, walking at either Revere Beach or the Square One Mall, puzzle building, needlework, coloring, and cooking. Above all else, Emma loved her family and her cats.

She leaves her husband of 70 years, Pat Allouise of Revere. She was the devoted mother of John Allouise and his wife, Marie of Mississippi, Donna Allouise and Patricia Allouise, both of Revere, and Joseph Allouise and his wife, Ruth of Beverly; cherished grandmother of Nicole Surette and her husband, Ronald of Saugus, Jacqui Allouise-Roberge and her husband, Ray of New Hampshire, and Isabella Allouise of Beverly; cherished great-grandmother of Tiffany and Alex Surette of Saugus; dear sister of Ann J. Hebert and her husband, Norman of Petersham, Margaret C. Thayer of Athol and Kathleen M. Duguay and her late husband, Norman (“Nussie”) of Athol. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Sandra Acquaviva of Revere for the loving care she provided Emma and her family. The family will also always be grateful for the exceptional and compassionate care given by Grace, Cindy and others from All Care in response to the dementia Emma encountered later in her life.

Her Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere today, Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Raymond Petrello

Of Revere

Raymond Petrello of Revere died on March 4 at the age of 92.

Raymond proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.

He was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Vigliotti), devoted father of retired RFD Raymond Petrello and his wife, Ann of Topsfield and Steven Perello and his loving companion, Deb D’Arcangelo of Revere; cherished grandfather of Steven Petrello, Ashley Petrello, Alexis Robbins and her husband, Peter and Rachel Welch; adoring great-grandfather of Dylan Welch, Arianna Robbins and Charles “Charlie” Robbins.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a Prayer Service at noon. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Michelle Powers

Of Revere

Michelle Powers of Revere died on March 4.

She was the cherished mother of Madeline Case of Revere, Kristin Case and Kyle Dalrymple, both of Florida, beloved daughter of John Powers and the late Maureen (McCarthy) and loving life partner of Robert J. DiGregorio of Swampscott; devoted sister of Maryanne Jans and her husband, Gordon of Florida, Charlene Theodore and her husband, John of Lynn, Jacqueline Chagaris of Revere, Maureen Feeney and her husband, James of Medford, Michael Powers and Shawn Powers, both of Revere and the late Pamela Feldberg, Deborah Cagliuso, John Powers, Madeline Powers and Mary Powers. She is also survived by one loving grandson, Brayden Baeza, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, March 9 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Maryellen McLaughlin

Of Revere

Maryellen (Panarello) McLaughlin of Revere died on March 1.

She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth McLaughlin, dear sister of Patricia and her husband, Lawrence Aiello Sr. of Andover and William F. Panarello and Carol Norton of Marblehead; adoring aunt of Patti O’Leary and her husband, David, Susan Cavanaugh and her husband, Bill, Lisa Slayton, Lawrence Aiello Jr. and his wife, Alison, Gina Panarello, Jamie Panarello and Fred Vining and caring great aunt to Andrew MacMillan, Ashley MacMillan, Maria Aiello, Megan Aiello, Joseph Aiello, Victoria Slayton, Michael Slayton, David O’Leary and Harper Vining. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. At the request of the family, private services were held. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com