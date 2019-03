For years it was known as Casa Lucia, a function facility at 61 Lucia Ave. Then it was sold to the Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 more than a year ago for as the new home for the post.

Last Wednesday afternoon at the Licensing Commission meeting a marriage took place between the Mottolo Post and DeMaino’s at Casa Lucia. From now on the Mottolo Post will be on the lower-level with its own small room to rent while DeMaino’s will run a function business on the top-level, entirely separate from the post.

“It’s been quiet over the past 10 years and it’s going to be business as usual,” said Commissioner Linda Guinasso.

There is a parking lot for 25-30 cars with the building. The first floor function hall holds 110 people and the second floor hall holds 305 people. It was noted that overflow parking at St. Mary’s was sometimes used.

The License Commission granted a permit for the alteration of the Leon Mottolo Post and an all alcohol license granted to D’Maino’s.

Leonard D’Maino, who has had a restaurant for 47 years in Revere, said there will be catered functions, weddings, showers, bereavements but it will not be a restaurant.

“At the end of the day we live there and you don’t,” Gandolfo said.