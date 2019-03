The Licensing Commission has given the Loyal Order of the Moose 30 days to get its act together or cease to exist.

For the past year the private social club on Broadway has been struggling internally, so much so that regional and national representatives of Moose International had to come to Revere to help sort everything out. It has been reported that allegedly there was a problem with management and other serious issues to contend with.

Other problems that came out during meeting with the License Commission, last Wednesday afternoon included failed inspectional reports, the owing of back taxes to the city and an issue with the Lottery Commission.

”We’ve got a lot of issues going on, “ said Bruce Powell, a Regional Manager of the Moose organization.