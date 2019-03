The Revere man who was a victim of a stabbing in East Boston died from the injuries he sustained last Wednesday.

The victim, Alfred Rodriguez is a father of two and owns of a barber shop on Shirley Avenue in Revere with his brother, succumbed to his injuries last Wednesday at an area hospital after being stabbed in the chest in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 17.

Friends are now mourning the man they say was humble, regularly gave free haircuts to people who couldn’t afford them and never looked for trouble.

A night out for Rodriguez turned deadly on Feb. 17 when police were called to Modelo Bar in East Boston at 2 a.m. that morning. Police found Rodriguez suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He survived for nearly three days before passing away Wednesday.

Police continue searching for three people caught on security cameras that may have information on the attack.

Police said that the three individuals, one male and two females, are not considered suspects at this time but they would like help from the public in identifying the three people that were in the area at the time of the stabbing.

“These individuals are not wanted at this time,” Boston Police said in a statement. “This information is being provided for identification purposes only.”

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner