RPD to Run Citizens Police Academy Again

Chief James Guido announced that the Revere Police Department (RPD) will hold the Department’s Citizen Police Academy beginning in March 2019.

The RPD is accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy, which will allow residents to get a look at police operations in weekly classes throughout the spring. The Citizens Police Academy is designed to familiarize citizens with the operation and function of the Revere Police Department. Participants will be instructed by members of the Department as to the responsibilities of their various units. Citizens will gain an understanding of the challenges facing law enforcement in today’s society. The goal of the Academy is to develop a unique partnership between citizens and the Police Department that benefits both. Capt. Amy O’Hara will serve as the Academy’s Director.

The tentative agenda includes a tour of the police station, a ride-along with officers and a K9 demonstration. Participants will also learn about the Department’s patrol division, criminal investigation division, narcotic investigations; and topics such as gang intervention, domestic violence, and the inner workings of the police department.

The Revere Police Department Citizens Police Academy is offered to all Revere residents 18 years of age or older, a business owner in the city or a person who otherwise has a vested interest in the community. Due to the sensitivity of the content of classroom discussion, simple background checks are mandated and the Police Chief approves the final selection of participants. Candidates must be able to commit to the class schedule, only one excused absence will be allowed in order to graduate and receive a Certificate of Completion. Class size will be limited to 20 people.

This will be a 10-week program with graduation ceremonies on week 10. The Academy will meet once per week on Wednesday nights starting at 6 p.m. at the Revere Police Department Community Room. Each session will last approximately two-three hours. The academy will run from March 6 to May 8, with graduation on May 8.

Applications can be found on the RPD website and downloaded at http://reverepolice.org/forms/ or you can obtain one at the Revere Police Department in the Records Department 400 Revere Beach Parkway during business hours. Completed applications should be submitted to the Revere Police Department Records Department Att: Citizens Police Academy 400 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere Ma. or emailed to Captain Amy O’Hara [email protected] All applications must be returned/postmarked by Feb. 18. Accepted applicants will be notified no later than March 1. Upon acceptance to the Citizens Police Academy, there will be a $50 administrative fee. Light refreshments will be served during each session.