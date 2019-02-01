Revere Students Earn Academic Honor

Costanza on American International College Dean’s List

Matthew Costanza, of Revere, has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at American International College (AIC) in Springfield, MA. Dean’s List students are full time students who have achieved a 3.3 to a 4.0 GPA. Costanza is majoring in Health Science.

Gurska Named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List

Michael Gurska of Revere was named to the Dean’s List at Wilkes University for the fall 2018 semester. Gurska obtained a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carried at least 12 credits to be named to the Dean’s List.

Rondon Named Fall 2018 Dean’s List at WPI

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Joshua Rondon of Revere, a member of the class of 2020 majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2018 semester.

A total of 1,595 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s fall 2018 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Local Students on Umass Lowell Dean’s List

Local residents have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Among those recognized for achieving academic distinction for the fall 2018 semester at UMass Lowell are:

* Fernando Aguiluz of Revere, majoring in civil engineering

* Zakaria Attioui of Revere, majoring in civil engineering

* Taha Azzaoui of Revere, majoring in computer science

Kaoutar Bouaitah of Revere, majoring in public health

* Melanie Caggiano of Revere, majoring in nursing

* Katherinne Castro of Revere, majoring in mathematics

* Giselle Catano of Revere, majoring in nursing

* Sean Connors of Revere, majoring in business administration

* Madison Cunningham of Revere, majoring in mathematics

* Morgan Cunningham of Revere, majoring in mathematics

* Suellen Guerreiro of Revere, majoring in art

* Roman Iacoviello of Revere, majoring in sociology

* Michael McCormack of Revere, majoring in clinical lab sciences

* Edwind Medina of Revere, majoring in biomedical engineering

* Wahid Mrani-Alaoui of Revere, majoring in criminal justice

* Nikki Nelson of Revere, majoring in civil engineering

* Kelvin Nguyen of Revere, majoring in biology

* Nancy Nguyen of Revere, majoring in nursing

* Helen Perez Lara of Revere, majoring in public health

* Diana Perez of Revere, majoring in plastics engineering

* Nicolas Pineda of Revere, majoring in civil engineering

* Rigoberto Romero of Revere, majoring in chemical engineering

* Lillian Schrafft of Revere, majoring in music performance

* Andrea Shehaj of Revere, majoring in biology

* Florens Shosho of Revere, majoring in computer science

* Tayna Silveira Brito of Revere, majoring in public health

To qualify for the dean's list at UMass Lowell, a student must have completed no fewer than 12 graded credits for the semester and earned at least a 3.25 grade-point average with no grade lower than C and without any incompletes.

