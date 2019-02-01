News From the Licensing Commission

The Licensing Commission held a hearing about possible violations at Wonderland Entertainment dba Oceanside Events Center. The establishment is located at 1290 North Shore Road and lists Charles Delpidio as manager.

One incident on the eve of Thanksgiving Day prompted eight police cruisers to be called to the club for crowd assistance. A large group gathered at the coat check near closing time. As more and more people came forward to get their coats, others who had gotten their coats did not go out the front door because it was cold. The situation made for a scary scene of people being jammed up against each other.

Delpidio said since that incident they have opened the four side doors in addition to the front doors.

“We are working with police on how to exit better,” Delpidio said, at last week’s Licensing Commission meeting.

“It seems it spiraled a bit out of control,” said License Commission Chairman Robert Selevitch.

On another matter before the board, the commission received a notice of a hearing from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) regarding the Revere Lodge Loyal Order of Moose 1272. A hearing with the ABCC will be held March 26 to determine if they violated Massachusetts laws and regulations dictating that all lottery tickets and proceeds from the sale there of must remain the property of the Massachusetts Lottery, and that proceeds from such sales must be deposited into a trust account.

In other Licensing Commission business:

A change of manager application was approved for Tio Juan’s Margarita Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway. The new manager is Jeffrey Sailor.

A change in the number of lodging rooms at 194 Shirley Ave. from 24 to 17 was approved.

A common victualler license for a stationary food truck (Perros Paisas) at 321 Charger St. was approved after some discussion of location, hours and impact on the neighborhood.

A transfer of an all alcohol restaurant license from Las Vegas Restaurant and Bar, 124 Centennial Ave., was approved.