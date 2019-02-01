Local Business Woman Wins Award

Local business owner Magbè Savané, president of Makomas, was honored as a finalist of the Cleary Insurance Boston Business Risk Award, recognizing her success in bringing her mother’s traditional African recipes to America through her organic tea and juice company. For more, visit http://www.clearyinsurance.com/risk-awards/.

The Cleary Insurance Boston Business Risk Awards recognize the Boston-area small business owners, operators and workers who have taken an entrepreneurial risk and reaped the rewards. The purpose of the award is to celebrate and continue to build the Boston business community’s impressive reputation for innovation, disruption and success.

Based in Revere, Makomas is an organic beverage company that makes products from African superfoods like baobab, moringa and hibiscus. The company also works hand-in-hand with the Makomas Foundation to provide meaningful economic opportunity to local women in Burkina Faso, West Africa.