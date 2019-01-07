Sports 01-02-2019

RhS sports Roundup

Cheever scores 20 for RHS girls basketball

The Revere High girls basketball team engaged in a hard-fought contest with unbeaten Fontbonne Academy, but came up just short, falling by a score of 48-43 in a contest played Thursday at the RHS gym.

After falling behind 14-2 early-on in the contest, the Lady Patriots battled back and eventually took the lead in the fourth quarter. However, Fontbonne made a few more plays down the stretch to come away with the victory.

Revere was led in the scoring department by Erika Cheever’s 20 points. Sophomore Caroline Stasio was lauded by RHS head coach Matt Willis for her great hustle on the boards.

The Lady Patriots also received a nice contribution from Alanna Nelson, who saw her first big minutes after being hurt throughout the preseason and hit for six points off the bench.

Willis and his crew will host Northeastern Conference rival Saugus Friday evening at 7:00 and will travel to Everett Tuesday.

Rough stretch for RHS boys basketball

The Revere High boys basketball team ran into a rough patch in the past week.

The Patriots engaged in four contests, all with former rivals from the Greater Boston League.

In a 55-44 loss at Chelsea, the Patriots battled their archrival Red Devils evenly in the opening period, trailing 14-13 at the first buzzer, but Chelsea opened up a 10-point lead at the half, 25-15, a lead that the Red Devils enlarged to 44-28 after three periods.

RHS senior guard Scott Montefusco drained six three-pointers to pace Revere in the scoring column with 20 points.

Three nights later, the Patriots dropped a 63-36 decision to Somerville. Revere took a 13-11 lead after the first period, but the Highlanders turned the tables in the second period to move out to a 31-23 advantage at the intermission.

RHS senior forward Omar Bendjahene turned in a strong performance with 16 points and five rebounds.

This past Thursday, the Patriots came up short at Malden, 56-48, in the opening round of the Tornado Holiday Classic. The contest was close at the first two markers, with Malden holding slight advantages of 10-9 and 27-20. However, the Golden Tornados added to their advantage after three periods, 46-34, to pull away for the win.

Patriot junior guard EJ Leone reached double figures with 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Sophomore forward Wilfredo Martinez pulled down eight boards and chipped in with three points.

On Saturday evening, Revere fell to Medford, 57-45, in the tourney consolation contest. After falling behind 13-6 in the opening period, the Patriots drew within 26-22 at the half and remained within striking range, 38-30, at the third buzzer. Martinez, who scored 11 points and snared seven rebounds, received All-Tournament team honors.

Fellow sophomore forward Dillan Day (nine points, five rebounds) and Leone (five points, six rebounds, three assists) also made solid contributions in the Medford tilt.

Coach David Leary and his crew were set to host Chelsea tonight (Wednesday) at 7:00. They will make the short trek to Saugus this Friday evening and then will host Everett next Tuesday.