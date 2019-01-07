Police Briefs 01-02-2019

SECOND OUI, INTO FENCE

A Winthrop Avenue man was arrested on Dec. 17 for allegedly driving into a fence while intoxicated.

Police were called to the scene on Winthrop Avenue after a motor vehicle accident was reported. There, they found the man had crashed into a fence. After an investigation, they found him to be allegedly intoxicated. It was his second offense for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Mark Leto, 56, of 208 Winthrop Ave., was charged with operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense), negligent operation, wanton destruction of property over $1,200, and marked lanes violation.

STOLEN CAR

Two Boston women were arrested on North Shore Road after a car tracking service found them in Revere and alerted police on Saturday night, Dec. 22.

Around 11:30 p.m., Nissan services alerted police that they had a hit on North Shore Road for a stolen vehicle. Police responded to the area and found the vehicle with two women inside.

One of the women attempted to get out of the car and walk away casually, while the other got out of the car and pretended to be getting mail from a nearby home. Both of their plans were thwarted by police.

After a search, one of the women was found with amounts of Class A, Class B and Class E drugs on her person. Both also had extensive warrants.

Taryn Conley, 32, of South Boston, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug and two warrants.

Theresa Banks, 51, of Back Bay, was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200 and three warrants.

OPERATING WHILE DRUGGED

A Reservoir Avenue man has been summoned to court for allegedly nodding off while driving on Broadway and crashing into parked cars on Dec. 17.

Police were notified around 4 p.m. that an unconscious man was behind the wheel near City Hall. The man had apparently lost consciousness while driving on Broadway. After he was incapacitated, he crossed the center line and smashed into cars parked on the side of the road.

Officers investigated the matter and found him to be intoxicated with some narcotic.

In early December, two children were killed on North Shore Road while on the sidewalk when a woman lost consciousness and drove into the entire family. The children were 5 and two-months old. The incidents of people driving while allegedly under the influence continues to be a serious problem in Revere.

Denis Kantarevic, 30, of 270 Reservoir Ave., was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, operating recklessly so as to endanger, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), and being a habitual traffic offender.

WEEKLY CRIME Report



House Breaks: (4)

Augustus Street; Eastern Avenue; North Shore Rd; and Parkway.

Commercial Breaks: (0)

Motor Vehicle *Thefts/Breaks: (7)

Squire Road; Prospect Avenue; Parkway; *American Legion Hwy; Malden Street; Endicott/Baldwin; and *Witherbee Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Accidents: (70)

Copeland Circle (6); Brown Circle (4); Mahoney Circle (2); Malden Street; Broadway; Malden Street; Walnut Avenue; Walnut Avenue; S. Cambridge St.; Broadway; Squire Road; Winthrop Avenue; North Shore Rd; Broadway; Broadway; Francis Street; Squire Road; Lee Burbank Hwy; Squire Road; Dashwood/Oak Island; Dashwood Street; Lee Burbank Hwy; Winthrop Avenue; Payson Street; Sherman Street; Revere/Ocean; Parkway/Pratt; Parkway; Squire Road; Broadway/Cushman; VFW; Beach/Winthrop; Squire Road; Winthrop Avenue/Parkway; Overlook Ridge Drive; Hichborn/Lee Burbank; Crescent Avenue; Squire Road; Derby/Grover; Bradstreet Avenue; Rose Street; Jarvis Street; Lee Burbank Hwy; Furlong Drive; Furlong Drive; Ward Street; Prospect Avenue; Revere/American Legion Hwy; Parkway; American Legion Hwy; Parkway; Squire Road; Charger Street; Overlook Ridge Drive; Squire Road; Broadway; Beach Street; Washington Avenue; Broadway; Mountain Avenue; and Washington Avenue.

House Parties/Loud Stereo Complaints (after 9 p.m.): 16

ARREST Report

FRIDAY, DEC. 21

Tim E. Piasecki, 51, of Billerica, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SATURDAY, DEC. 22

Taryn E. Conley, 32, of South Boston, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), illegal possession of a Class A controlled narcotic substance (subsequent offense), illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance (subsequent offense), and illegal possession of a Class E controlled narcotic substance (subsequent offense).

Theresa Banks, 51, of Boston, was arrested on three outstanding warrants and on a charge of receiving stolen property in an amount greater than $1200.

TUESDAY, DEC. 25

Henry Yanes, 25, of East Boston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on charges of armed in a dwelling by means of a firearm, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, attempted assault & battery with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, attempting to commit crime, and assault in a domestic situation.