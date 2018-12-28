Workers Begin Repairs to Revere City Hall Roof

Workers are set to begin repairs to the Revere City Hall roof that was damaged during the tornado that ripped down the entire length of Broadway and adjacent streets on Monday, July 28, 2014.

Visitors to City Hall likely have noticed the scaffolding that has been put up on all sides of the building for the project.

Robert Marra, chief of staff in Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office, said the roof repairs should take approximately six weeks.

The cost of the repairs is being covered by insurance, said Marra.

Revere Finance Director George Anzuoni is overseeing the project.