Revere Students Earn Academic Honors

Gianni Hill Elected to Hamilton College Student Assembly

Gianni Hill, of Revere, has been elected to serve as a vice president in Hamilton’s Student Assembly for 2019.

The Student Assembly is a duly-elected representative organization that works on behalf of the undergraduate student population. As such, it acts with the ability to work and communicate with the faculty, staff, college administration, and other affiliated groups.

Hill, a sophomore, is a graduate of Revere High School.

Local Residents Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Michael DeFabrizio of Revere; initiated at MCPHS University

Thomas Liljeblad of Revere ; initiated at MCPHS University

These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

STUDENTS ON DEAN’S LIST

St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the first quarter of the 2018–2019 school year. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.

The following students were named to the academic honors list for the first quarter 2018–2019:

Headmaster’s List

Matthew Stewart ‘20

Honor Roll

Hunter Jones ‘22

Lesedi Motlalekgosi ‘21

Santorelli graduates from Coastal Carolina University

Coastal Carolina University held two commencement ceremonies on Dec. 14, and more than 700 students were eligble to participate.

Among those eligible to participate:

Eric Santorelli, a psychology major from Revere, MA, 02151, earning a Bachelor of Science.

Local residents embark on undergraduate careers at Tufts University

Local students joined more than 1,500 undergraduate students from around the world as they begin their academic careers at Tufts University, located in Medford/Somerville, Massachusetts.

The university’s Class of 2022 includes:

Amy Ly, Revere

Daniel Nguyen, Revere

Fatimzahra Azzaoui, Revere

