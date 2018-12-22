Police Briefs 12-19-2018

Police News

BROKE INTO BUSINESSES

Revere Police have charged a 73-year-old Pleasant Street man with breaking and entering into two businesses, and are investigating whether he tried to break into others on Dec. 12.

On the same night on Dec. 12, police responded to a break in at Parkway Liquors and then late at Esquina del Sabor on Unity Avenue. A third possible break is still under investigation.

At Parkway Liquors, the man allegedly tried to get in, but fled when the alarm was triggered.

In Beachmont, the man broke into a barber shop next to Esquina and was trying to tunnel through the walls. However, he never made enough headway to get in, and gave up on the venture.

Nevertheless, police were able to use surveillance video to identify him and make an arrest.

Gerald Pini, 73 of 16 Pleasant St., was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a building in the night for a felony, two counts of possession of burglarious tools, and three counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

THREATENED WITH KNIFE

A 14-year-old juvenile has been charged with threatening another girl with a knife on Dec. 11.

The incident took place on Kimball Avenue around 4:11 p.m. on Dec. 11. The two girls were familiar to one another and encountered one another off school property. One of the girls produced a knife and threatened the other with it.

The perpetrator was identified and arrested.

The 14-year-old juvenile was charged with assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

ATTEMPTED TO STEAL PURSE

A Revere man has been charged with attempting to commit a crime after he allegedly tried to steal a woman’s purse while he sought a handout at the stoplight.

Around noon on Dec. 12, the man was asking for money at the American Legion Highway/Revere Street intersection. At one point, he passed by a car that was stopped and allegedly spotted a woman’s purse in the passenger seat. The woman said he attempted to open the door to get the purse.

Wayne Clements, 56, of 17 McKinley St., was charged with attempting to commit a crime.

SEACOAST ASSAULT

A 17-year-old student at the Seacoast High School has been charged with assault by means of a door.

Around 12:19 p.m. police were called to the school for a confrontation between two students. During the scuffle, the 17-year-old allegedly used a door to assault the other student.

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with assault and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (door).

ARREST Report

MONDAY, DEC. 10

James Logue, 24, of Meredith, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

TUESDFAY, DEC. 11

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of the common law crime of interfering with a police officer while performing his duty and resisting arrest.

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on three outstanding warrants and on a charge of resisting arrest.

Kevin Bejar, 20, of Everett, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on a charge of trespassing.

A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 12

Gerald Pini, 73, of 16 Pleasant St., was arrested on charges of two counts of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, three counts of causing malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and two counts of illegal possession of burglarious instruments.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and assault.

Dionne A. Younge, 34, of New Bedford, was arrested on charges of shoplifting (third offense) and causing malicious destruction of property less than $1,200.

THURSDAY, DEC. 13

Talia M. Piazza, 24, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

FRIDAY, DEC. 14

Two juveniles, ages 14 and 15, were arrested on a charge of assault and battery.

SATURDAY, DEC.15

Edwin Alvarado, 31, of Everett, was arrested on charges of assault & battery and disorderly conduct.

Aaron Amado, 27, of 7 Tuscano Ave., was arrested on a charge of breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony.

SUNDAY, DEC. 16

Terri Ann Harris, 31, of East Boston, was arrested on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage.

Revere Police awarded grant to reduce impaired driving

Staff Report

Mayor Brian Arrigo and Chief of Police James Guido announced that Revere Police was awarded a special grant from the Highway Safety Division (HSD) of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) to increase the number of impaired driving patrols during the holiday season.

Revere Police will join other departments across the state and the State Police in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over (DSOGPO) enforcement mobilization and public information campaign.

“When an impaired driver is behind the wheel, everyone is at risk – passengers, other motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists,” said Chief Guido of the ReverePolice Department. “These funds will increase the number of impaired driving patrols over the holidays. Regardless of the type or level of impairment, if a driver is operating the vehicle in a dangerous manner, they will be stopped.”

The education component of the DSOGPO campaign, “Plan ahead. Get a Ride”, will stress the importance of engaging a sober driver, using public transportation or a ride-share service before celebrating this holiday season.

“Arranging for a sober ride home before celebrating should be a part of everyone’s plans for the holiday season,” said Jeff Larason, director of the EOPSS Highway Safety Division. “In 2016 alone, impaired drivers took the lives of 79 innocent people in our state. This campaign recognizes the important role cab, ride-share drivers, MBTA operators or a sober friend willing to take you home, play in reducing the number of people killed in impaired driving crashes.”

