Revere Woman Struck; Seriously Injured on Boulevard

Revere woman was hit by a car Saturday evening, at approximately 6:10 p.m. Troopers from the State Police Revere Barracks responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Revere Beach Boulevard, just south of Oak Island Street in Revere.

As of Tuesday she remained in Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. No charges have been filed yet against the driver, but the investigation remains open.

Preliminary investigation by Trooper Nicholas Fiore discovered that a 61-year-old woman of Revere, began to cross Revere Beach Boulevard, not in a crosswalk but from between two parked vehicles, when she was struck by a 2011 Kia Soul traveling northbound, driven by a 54-year-old man of Lynn. The Kia also had a 8-year-old passenger. Neither occupant of the Kia were injured. The pedestrian was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

Troop A Headquarters, State Police Collision Analysis Construction Section (CARS), State Police Crime Scene Services Section (CSSS), State Police Detectives assigned to Suffolk County District Attorney, and Cataldo Ambulance Service all assisted on scene.