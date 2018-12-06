Arrigo Launches ‘Next Stop, Revere’:City’s First Comprehensive Master Plan in Over 40 Years

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced Monday the launch of ‘Next Stop, Revere’ — the city’s first comprehensive master plan in more than four decades. The master plan will set a course for the future of Revere, a city that offers unique opportunities for transit-oriented development, amenities for visitors and residents alike, and the ability to accommodate forward-looking industries to grow with the city.

The City will team with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) for a six month long community engagement process to inform policy, which will incorporate the community’s vision for maintaining and improving quality of life, and will span topics including housing, economic development, natural resources and open space, as well as transportation, climate resiliency, land use and zoning. The plan will identify a set of actions for the City to take over the next 10-20 years.

A kick-off event will take place on Jan. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the Rumney Marsh Academy.

“Something special is happening in Revere,” Mayor Arrigo said. “For years, we’ve had an amazing urban school system, prime access to regional transportation networks, a beautiful coastline and residents who care about their city and want to build a brighter future for the next generation. The time is right for us to seize the opportunities ahead of us. I’m looking forward to working hand in hand with the community to set a course for what the future of Revere will hold.”

Mayor Arrigo also announced a steering committee that would provide community expertise, experience, oversight and recommendations, and called for community members to nominate themselves to join. The committee brings together experts across priority areas including: education, housing, recreation, conservation, commerce, arts and culture, elderly and veteran affairs.

“MAPC is thrilled to partner with Revere as the City prepares for the future. Revere is already one of the most diverse and vibrant communities in the region,” said Marc Draisen, MAPC’s Executive Director. “This planning process will help the city’s residents, businesses, and government leaders to set a vision for the future that will allow Revere to remain a place where all residents can live and prosper.”

The process will build upon the community engagement that began in 2015 and will incorporate the results of the community-based Suffolk Downs Development Advisory Group and the recently approved Master Plan for that transformative development. It will be managed through the City of Revere’s planning and development department to realize a full comprehensive master plan for the future of Revere as a whole.