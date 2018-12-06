City Council Honors Carol Tye for 60 Years of Dedicated Service

The City Council presented a certificate of commendation to Carol Tye for her almost 60 years of dedicated service in the Revere public school system as an educator, superintendent of schools, and a member of the School Committee.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, who was a teacher in the Revere school system during Tye’s tenure as superintendent, and Council President Jessica Giannino, a graduate of Revere High School, took the podium for the official presentation ceremony.

“Carol Tye is one of the most generous people I know,” said McKenna. “She goes above and beyond the call of duty for the city of Revere and the people who live here.”

McKenna noted that Tye was an English teacher at Revere High for 35 years and a union officer for 33 years. She served as superintendent for six years and has been a member of the School Committee for the last 17 years. Tye is also active in many organizations in the city.

“Not only is Carol my very good friend, but she has been my mentor from the time I became a teacher, to the President of the Beachmont Improvement Committee, and now as a city councillor,” said McKenna.

“Every time I have a problem or need reassurance, I go to Carol. She has given me advice on what to do or what not to do. She is the most intelligent, selfless, caring, kind and logical woman I know.”

McKenna said that Tye gives of herself without praise of recognition. “Much of her generosity is done behind the scenes and without anyone’s knowledge,” said the council.

Tye spoke humbly about her years of service to the city and the high esteem in which she is held by Revere residents.

“It’s really been my privilege to serve,” said Tye. “Those of us who, wherever we are today, we stand on the shoulders of people who preceded us. And I’ve been lucky enough to stand on very sturdy shoulders all the way though.

“Every time I come here I think of how I have always been treated not only with respect but with kindness by the people on this Council, by the mayors, all the way from Peter Jordan, to Billy Reinstein, to George Colella.

“I’ve had wonderful colleagues and I have wonderful friends. I’ve had a wonderful life and I am so grateful to everyone who has made it that wonderful.

She noted the support of Revere’s school-building program that the school system received from former Mayors Tom Ambrosino, Dan Rizzo, and Bob Haas and the previous city councils.

“I only look forward to working with the rest of you so that we can move forward and then open a new high school together,” Tye concluded.

McKenna said as part of the tribute, the city has hired Matt Martelli to paint an oil portrait of Carol Tye that will be placed in Revere High School alongside the portraits of other former superintendents.