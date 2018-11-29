Police Briefs 11-28-2018

TWO MEN ARRESTED IN BOSTON AFTER UNDERCOVER OPERATION HERE

As a result of a two-month long undercover narcotics operation by members of the Revere Police Department Narcotics/Gang Unit, members of the Winthrop Police Department, and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department ,two men were arrested on Devon Street (Dorchester) and Hartford Street (Dorchester) Nov. 19 following numerous search warrant executions.

Reynaldo Aponte, 32, and Manuel Vladimir Morell Rodriguez, 27, were arrested and charged with three counts each of distribution of heroin to an undercover Revere Police detective.

As a result of the above mentioned search warrants that were executed in the City of Boston, with the assistance of the Boston Police Department, both men will also be facing Trafficking charges after detectives recovered over 500 grams of the illegal Class B substance cocaine, over 100 grams of the illegal Class A substance Fentanyl, and packaging materials related to the distribution of illegal narcotics.

“The partnership between the Revere Police Department, Winthrop Police Department, and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department continues to prove beneficial and is having a positive impact on controlling the street level narcotics distribution that is taking place in our communities” said Revere Chief James Guido.

“The arrests are an example of the importance of significant regional collaboration, which makes all of our communities safer by limiting the ability of drug dealers to function,” said Winthrop Chief Terrence Delehanty said. “Investigations like these improve the quality of life for our residents and have caused a significant amount of deadly drugs, and the dangerous criminals who distribute them, to be removed from our streets.”

Mayor Brian Arrigo stated “I appreciate the proactive work of the departments involved and their continued efforts to address street-level narcotics distribution in our neighborhoods.”

REVERE POLICE TOY DRIVE

The Revere Police have started their 21st annual community toy drive to help needy families in Revere this holiday season.

The Department is asking for help from the community again to make sure this year’s toy drive is as successful as in year’s past. If anyone is interested in making a donation, please call Patricia Ciulla at (781) 284-1212 ext. 0, or Gerard Salvati at (781) 629-3627.

Also, those wishing to bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation can do so at Revere Police Headquarters, 400 Parkway, or at the Broadway Substation, 6 Pleasant St.

ARMED ROBBERY IN BEACHMONT

Police are investigating an incident where a woman walking from the Beachmont Train Station on Saturday, Nov. 24, at 5:40 p.m.

The woman had come out of a convenience store on Atlantic Avenue when three males approached her quickly. One of them displayed a firearm and they demanded money.

After the robbery, they fled the area. Police were summoned and officers quickly checked the train station, where they found two men matching the description. Both fled upon seeing police, one of them on the train tracks.

Several other agencies, including the State Police and Transit Police, were involved in the ensuing search, but no arrests have been made yet.

Police are investigating.

DONE IN BY THE DROPSIES

One Campbell Avenue woman might have made good on her attempt to break into a car and steal a pocketbook on North Shore Road had she not dropped her own pocketbook in the process of fleeing the scene.

That pocketbook, of course, contained her identification, and led to her being charged.

On Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day, around 11:41 p.m., the victim noticed the woman in her car and went out to confront her. When the robber saw her coming, she grabbed the woman’s pocketbook and fled the scene.

However, in her rush to get away, the robber dropped her own purse at the scene. Police responded and used the identification in the purse, and witness identification, to charge the woman with the crime.

Stephanie Charest, 36, of 72 Campbell Ave., was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle at night for a felony, and larceny under $1,200.

BROKE UP GAS STATION

A Dorchester man, enraged because a clerk wouldn’t break a $100 bill, was arrested on Nov. 24 after he allegedly tore up the store in retaliation.

Around 11:59 p.m., the man went into the Speedway gas station on Squire Road and wanted to break a $100 bill. The clerk declined and the man allegedly became upset, with an argument ensuing.

Soon, the man began to destroy the register and the countertop.

Police arrested him upon arrival.

Jermaine Smith, 33, of Dorchester, was charged with disorderly conduct and vandalizing property.

INDECENT ASSAULT

Revere Police have arrested a Kingman Avenue man for several counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, and continue to investigate the matter.

The man was arrested on Nov. 20 around noon at the Police Station.

Francisco Navaraez, 57, of 63 Kingman Ave., was charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and one warrant.

CARRYING BRASS KNUCKLES

A Lynn man who fell asleep in his car on Shirley Avenue Nov. 23 was arrested after police responded and found him in possession of drugs and a weapon.

Around 8:30 a.m., police were called to Shirley Avenue when neighbors found the driver and a passenger passed out and sleeping behind the wheel. The engine was running and they were in the middle of the street.

Police responded and woke them up.

Upon an investigation, police discovered the driver had brass knuckles and cocaine on his person.

Christopher Amparo Rivera, 26, of Lynn, was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class B drug.

ARREST Report

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Reynaldo Aponte, 32, of Dorchester, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on charges of three counts of distributing a Class A controlled narcotic substance, trafficking in cocaine, and trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl.

Manuel Vladimir Morell Rodriguez, 27, of Dorchester, was arrested on charges of three counts of distributing a Class A controlled narcotic substance, trafficking in cocaine, and trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl.

Francisco J. Navaerez, 57, of 63 Kingsman Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on charges of three counts of indecent assault & battery upon a child under the age of 14.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Giraldo Holman, 32, of Pawtucket, R.I., was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Marcela Lopez, 36, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, was arrested on charges of two counts of assault and battery upon a police officer, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Christopher Amparo Rivera, 26, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance.

Joseph H. Kenney, 55, of 43 Pearl Ave., was arrested on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Ronell A. Silas, 20, of Dorchester, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Loanmi E. Alcantara, 37, of East Boston, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a marked lanes violation.

Jermaine P. Smith, 33, of Dorchester, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and vandalizing property.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Martellus Dwayne Phillips, 43, of 250 Broadway, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, two counts of assault and battery upon a police officer, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, intimidation of a witness, and making a threat to commit a crime.