The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) North Shore Chapter 479 invites active and retired Federal employees to its Holiday Party Wednesday December 5, from 12 Noon to 3 p.m. at Angelica’s Restaurant and Functions, 49 South Main St. Middleton. Cost is $34 per person. Make checks to “NARFE Chapter 479.” Send to Stella Pierce, 5 Old Planters Road, Beverly MA 01915-1519. For further information, call her at 978-969-1761.