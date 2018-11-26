Shop Small Business Saturday in Revere on Nov 24

In Revere it’s the local businesses, which are the backbone of a local economy, why not patronize them this weekend during Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24?

“The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with teams from the City’s Economic Development Department and from our board of directors visiting small businesses around the city,” said Wendy Millar-Page, executive director of the Revere Chamber of Commerce.

American Express has spearheaded Small Business Saturday for the past few years and local Chambers of Commerce are lending their full support to local retailers this year.

“There will be visits to local businesses and lots of photo opportunities,” Millar-Page said. “Many of our members have special offers too.”

In an effort to support local shops that make our communities strong, American Express launched Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. This is a great opportunity to join the local Chamber of Commerce too.

“We are also encouraging local shopping for the whole holiday season,” Millar-Page said, adding that she hopes to see the number of chamber members grow. Right now over 200 members are supported by the chamber each year.

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country. Founded by American Express in 2010, this day is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and U.S. consumers have reported spending an estimated $85 billion+ at independent retailers and restaurants over these days alone. In 2018, you can get out and support the places you love with the people you love on Nov 24.

“By focusing on the ‘mom and pop’ businesses it provides a chance to bolster the local economy.” Millar-Page said. “Even just purchasing three gifts from local businesses make a difference in the local economy. It’s pay-it-forward economics.”