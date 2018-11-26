News Briefs

FREE PARKING!

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced Tuesday that parking meters throughout the City’s business districts will not be enforced on Friday and Saturday to encourage shoppers to patronize local businesses on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

“This is a chance to boost the small, local businesses in our Broadway and Shirley Avenue districts, “ said the Mayor. “I hope our residents will take the opportunity to sample the variety of shops and restaurants and services available right in our own city.”

With the traditional Christmas shopping season in full launch in the two days following Thanksgiving, the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday marketing nicknames are reminders to shoppers to take advantage of the huge sales at stores nationwide, and also a nudge to consumers to give their businesses to local stores.

“I think people will be pleasantly surprised when they take some time to see the different kinds of dining and shopping experiences we have in Revere—and for these two days, no one will have to worry about putting money in the meters. It’s our little way of helping both the businesses, and the shoppers,” said Mayor Arrigo.

Celebrate Thanksgiving with First Congregational Church

The First Congregational Church of Revere (230 Beach Street) will hold a worship service on the Eve of Thanksgiving this Wednesday (Nov. 21) night at 7:30 p.m. Congregationalists (known as the Pilgrims) began this wonderful tradition in 1621 in Plymouth. 397 years later, the tradition continues! All are invited to come and give thanks to the Lord.

This Thursday (Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22), Thanksgiving Dinner (food provided by the Good Diner!) will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone needing a place to go for Thanksgiving is most welcome to come!

DUARTE ON STUDENT TEAM

Carla Duarte of Revere, a member of the Class of 2020 majoring in computer science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense, hands-on research through the WPI project center in Namibia. The project was titled Assessing STEM Education in Namibia: focusing on the primary level. In their project summary the students wrote, “This project sought to identify factors inhibiting Namibian students’ pursuit of STEM higher education through surveying university students, observing primary STEM classrooms, and interviewing primary-level educators.”

At WPI, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue. About two-thirds of students complete a project at one of the university’s 45-plus off-campus project centers, which are located around the world. A signature element of the innovative undergraduate experience at WPI, the project-based curriculum offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to develop thoughtful solutions to real problems that affect the quality of people’s lives-and make a difference before they graduate.

“The WPI project-based curriculum’s focus on global studies brings students out of the classroom and their comfort zones and into the global community to apply their knowledge to solve real problems,” said Professor Kent Rissmiller, interim dean of the WPI Interdisciplinary and Global Studies Division. “Students are immersed in all aspects of a different culture, from the way people live and work to the values they hold to the foods they eat – all valuable perspectives for surviving and thriving in today’s global marketplace. They also learn the meaning and magic of teamwork; make a real and meaningful difference in their host community; and gain a competitive edge for any resume, or graduate or professional school application.”

WPI, a global leader in project-based learning, is a distinctive, top-tier technological university founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems.

martin richard foundation seeks youth leaders

The Martin Richard Foundation is calling on young people ages 5-22 to submit their ideas for bringing their communities together in service with projects that promote peace, justice and kindness. Through the Foundation’s Bridge Builder Program, up to 30 applicants will be selected to receive $500 grants to turn their idea into reality.

Applications are available at MartinRichardFoundation.org. Projects should be led by young people; display peace, justice and kindness as core values; and tackle an issue that warrants attention in their neighborhoods or schools. Adults may apply on behalf of the young people who will carry out the project, and educators, youth development professionals or coaches can help to support the project. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 14 and groups will be notified of their selection by March 1.

The Martin Richard Foundation believes that service to the community builds bridges of understanding and breaks down barriers, and is encouraging young people to stand up and recognize that the time is right to lead an effort in their neighborhoods that brings people together in service and motivates others to want to do the same.

“Community service has the power to transform the way young people see the world by allowing them to understand how they can positively impact their peers and communities. Our Bridge Builder Program empowers young people to stand up and lead projects that foster inclusion, equality, understanding and trust,” said Martin Richard Foundation Executive Director Terri Ladka. “If you are a young person with a great idea that can build bridges in your community, we want to hear from you!”

For more information about the Bridge Builder Program and application guidelines, visit http://www.martinrichardfoundation.org/bridge-builder-program.

The Martin Richard Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation that helps young people learn, grow and lead through volunteerism and community engagement. Its mission is to contribute to a world where people recognize the humanity in others and model the decency needed for a united, compassionate and inclusive community. Founded in 2014, the foundation was formed by the parents of 8-year-old Martin Richard, who was killed when two bombs exploded near the Boston Marathon finish line on April 15, 2013.