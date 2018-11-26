Obituaries 11-21-2018

Giuseppina Gervasio

Of Revere

Giuseppina (Vitagliano) Gervasio of Revere died on Nov. 15 at the age of 84.

The beloved wife of the late Raffaele Gervasio, she was the devoted mother of Teresa Prinzivalli of Middleton, Sandra Maria Gervasio and her late husband, Valerio of Italy, Lucia Broderick and her husband, John of Peabody and Mario Gervasio of Revere; dear sister of the late Michele, Mariangela and Genuccia; cherished grandmother of nine and adoring great-grandmother of five. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Joseph Cunningham

Member of the Jack Satter House Residents Assoiciation

Joseph F. Cunningham of Revere died most unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 12 at his Revere residence in the Jack Satter House on Revere Beach Blvd. He was 74 years old.

Born in Chelsea, “Joe” was a lifelong resident of Revere and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1963. For most of his working career, he was a master machinist, employed by several local industries. Late in his career, he began a stint for about five years with the BJ’s Wholesale Club in Medford as a clerk-foreman until retiring in 2009. During the sixties, during the Vietnam Era, he served with U.S. Army National Guard Reserve. He was a member of the Residents’ Association at Jack Satter House, Revere.

He was the beloved son of the late John W. Cunningham, Sr. and Mary M. (O’Brien) Cunningham; devoted brother to John W. “Jack” Cunningham, Jr. and his wife, Diane of Andover and Marco Island, Florida and the late Ellen J. Cunningham and the cherished nephew to Elizabeth E. “Betty” (Raulins) O’Brien of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by many faithful and attentive cousins and also by his companion, Mary N. MacDonald of Revere.

Carol White

Of Lynn, formerly of Revere

Carol (LaCascia) White of Lynn, formerly of Revere, died on Nov. 15.

The beloved wife of Stephen White, she was the loving daughter of Evelyn LaCascia (Vacca) and the late Philip LaCascia; devoted mother of Craig White and Scott LaCascia White, both of Lynn; dear sister of Linda LaCascia of Revere and Charles LaCascia and his wife, Trica of Hopkinton; adoring aunt of Sam LaCascia, Emma LaCascia, Max LaCascia and Tiffany White-Ellis and caring sister in law to Tom White of Lynn. She is also survived by her loving dog, Willie.

Florence Guarino

Shawmut Bank retiree

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours at the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere on Saturday, Nov. 24 from noon to 1:45 p.m. for Florence (DiDonato) Guarino, a 70 year resident of Revere, who died following a brief illness on Thursday, Nov. 15. She was 93 years old. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday following the visitation in the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Born and raised in Boston, Florence moved to Revere more than 70 years ago. She nurtured and raised three sons: Carmen, Vincent “Jim” and Robert, all who attended local schools and colleges as well.

She held many fine jobs throughout her working career with the clerical department at both “Graphic Arts” of Charlestown and in the secretarial department of the former National Shawmut Bank of Boston.

She was the beloved wife of the late Carmen A. Guarino who passed in November of 2008; the cherished mother to: Carmen E. Guarino and his wife, Gail of Brewster, MA, Vincent J. “Jim” Guarino and Robert T. Guarino, both of Revere; the devoted grandmother to: Danielle S. Silverman and her husband, Justin of Wayland and Julia E. Rosequist and her husband, Brett of Bingham; the adoring great-grandmother to: Ryan, Elle, Susanah and Samuel and the dear sister of: Carmela “Millie” Koch and her husband, Edward of Las Vegas, Nev. She is also lovingly survived by her canine grand kids: Gus and Sandy.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MSPCA, Mass. Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell, 350 So. Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130-9923.