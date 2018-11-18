Veterans Day Ceremonies Around the City

WWII Veteran Morris Morris led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance at the Beachmont VFW on Sunday, Nov. 11 to begin the City of Revere’s Veterans Day ceremony.
Wynn Casino MEPA Certificate Letter Aug. 2015
Shaw's Site MEPA Filing Sept. 2015
SJC Decision on Ballot Question
Mohegan Phase 2 State Application
Wynn Phase 2 State Application
New Mohegan Sun Full Host Community Agreement
WWII Veteran Morris Morris led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance at the Beachmont VFW on Sunday, Nov. 11 to begin the City of Revere’s Veterans Day ceremony.