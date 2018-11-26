Napolitano Leads the Way with Two Touchdowns

The Revere High seniors continued their Powder Puff mastery over Winthrop with a 36-0 triumph in the annual matchup Sunday at Miller Field.

Revere has won six of the last seven meetings against their neighbors, with the other game ending in a tie.

Kiana Napolitano led Revere’s offense with a pair of touchdown runs, displaying the speed and athleticism that has made her one of the top lacrosse players on the North Shore. Napolitano, who was also recently named an NEC All-Star in volleyball, rushed for more than 100 yards in the game.

Basketball standout and volleyball All-Star Emily DiGiulio also rushed for a touchdown. Taylor Sujko, Jessica Haggerty, and Janelle Mercado, also strong performers for the potent lacrosse program, scored touchdowns. Mercado split the quarterbacking duties with Jessica Vo and their leadership of the multi-dimensional Revere attack was Brady-like.

Jenna Wells, Joli Giuliano, and Kamila Calle were the defensive stars for Revere, helping keep the Lady Vikings off the scoreboard for all four quarters.

Revere head coach Dean Papagiorgakis said the team practiced for five weeks leading up to the game, and it showed in the Patriots’ flawless execution on both sides of the football.

“The girls just worked hard as a team throughout the five weeks of practice, came out on game day as a team and supported each other – all the credit goes to them,” said Papagiorgakis.

Thirty-six points was testament to the offensive line’s excellent blocking and the talented athletes in the backfield.

“The entire offense, the offensive line, the ends – they set up lanes for the running backs to do their thing,” said “It was a collective offensive effort,” said Papagiorgakis.

Papagiorgakis, a former scholar-athlete at the prestigious Boston Latin School and a popular teacher at Revere High, was assisted by coaches Erin Cronin, Dave Colella, Becky Coots, and Bob Lospennato.