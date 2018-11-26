Giving Thanks

The Amaru-Cammarata-Falzone families celebrated with a Mass to remember their loved ones on Nov. 18, shown with Father Gianni (left) at St. Mary of the Assumption Church.
Wynn Casino MEPA Certificate Letter Aug. 2015
Shaw's Site MEPA Filing Sept. 2015
SJC Decision on Ballot Question
Mohegan Phase 2 State Application
Wynn Phase 2 State Application
New Mohegan Sun Full Host Community Agreement
The Amaru-Cammarata-Falzone families celebrated with a Mass to remember their loved ones on Nov. 18, shown with Father Gianni (left) at St. Mary of the Assumption Church.