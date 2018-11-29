Obituaries 11-28-2018

Mary Palmariello

Feb. 28, 1925 — Nov. 29, 2018

Mary P. Palmariello of Manchester, N.H., formerly of Boxford and Revere, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20. She was 93 years old.

The loving mother of Roger Palmariello and his wife, Carole Abrams Palmariello of Boxford and Deborah Doherty and her husband, Robert of Manchester, N.H., she was the beloved grandmother of Jennifer Marchant, Ryan Doherty and Christopher Doherty and his wife, Katie of Manchester, and beloved great-grandmother of Cody and Matthew Marchant and Christopher and Kiley Doherty, sister of Carole Doherty. She also leaves her brother-in-law Russell Winter and Sheila Moore and many nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Roger Moore, Paul Moore, Joseph Moore, Raymond Moore, Dorothy Moore and Claire Winter.

Memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Natacook Road, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 575 Candia Rd., Manchester, NH on Sat., Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. followed by a remembrance gathering at Fratello’s Italian grill in Manchester, N.H. Urn burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. The Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for online condolences.

–

Darlene Goddard

Of Andover

Darlene M. Goddard of Andover died on Nov. 23 at the age of 59.

The beloved mother of Carman-Marie Estabrooks and her husband, Jamie of North Andover, she was the beloved partner to the late Victor Cardone of Boston, loving daughter of Rocky Racca and Donna Goddard-Silva; loving sister of Dawn Giadone and her late husband, Bobby of Revere; cherished grandmother of Ella V. and Nicholas J. Estabrooks of North Andover and loving aunt of Kristen and Robbie Giadone.

Our hearts are broken; you were an amazing, understanding and nurturing person. You loved so fiercely that anyone who encountered you was a better person for it. You have been an amazing mother and grandmother, sister and aunt, I could not have asked for anything more. You taught me to be the woman I am today, I learned from you and strived to be the woman you were. I have lost my best friend and a little light in my life; no one can ever take your place. So many people will forever miss you. Sleep with the Angels Mommy; I love you up the sky and all the world.

A memorial visitation will be held in the Paul Buonfiglio &Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Ronald D’Amico

Retired Local 7 Ironworker and Boston Harbor Fisherman

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Ronald L. “Lenny” D’Amico, a lifelong resident of Revere, who died at his residence on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, five days before his 73rd birthday. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. Thursday and will be followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Born and raised in Revere, Lenny attended Revere Public Schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, served his country with honor and pride and was honorably discharged in March of 1968.

Lenny began a long career that would span over 30 years in the Iron Workers Union Local #7 of Boston. Lenny was also an avid fisherman, often seen on the waters of Boston Harbor and islands. He was “clam digger” and “lobsterman.” Being on his boat was Lenny’s passion and he was known to all his friends and family as a hardworking man and always the life of the party.

He was the devoted son of the late Leonard W. D’Amico and Louise (Scardetta) D’Amico; the loving brother of Florence Stavorpoulos and her husband, Nicholas, Geraldine Capano and her husband, Americo “Rick,” all of Revere and Veronica Burgin of Peabody. He was the dear uncle of Steven “Dude” Capano of Revere, Susan Sangster of Salem, Rick Capano of Revere, Timothy Hegarty of Rockville, Md., Leighsa Burgin of Natick and Sara C. Almeida of Peabody and the cherished grand uncle of Kelsie, Jack, Madison and Nicholas. He is also lovingly survived by many loving friends and neighbors.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Joseph Peter DeRose

Carpenter and avid scallop fisherman

Joseph Peter DeRose of Revere died on Nov. 19 at the age of 65.

Joseph Peter was a carpenter and an avid scallop fisherman.

He was the beloved long time partner of Laura DeDonato, dear father of Jennipher DeRose and her partner, Timothy Baker of Revere and his late former wife, Jennipher’s mom, Vera DeRose; the loving brother of Rocco DeRose and Michael DeRose, both of Revere, the devoted son of the late Joseph Anthony DeRose and Marie A. (Zinna) and the cherished grandfather of Sarah and Joseph DeRose Baker.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, Revere.

–

Jean Ferguson

Retiree of Purity Supreme Markets

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 10:30 a.m., in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere for Jean A. (Conners) Ferguson, who died on Friday, Nov.16 at the Chelsea Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a yearlong battle with carcinoma of the throat.

Born in Lynn, she lived all of her life in Revere and was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception Grammar and High School, Class of 1964. Early in her working career, she spent about 10 years with the Bank of Boston as an assistant administrative clerk. Later, she became a front-end manager of several Boston retail markets, including the Purity Supreme Chain. She retired after 10 years with Purity Supreme.

She was the widow of the late Terry Ferguson and the cherished mother of Scott A. Ferguson and Shauna M. Ferguson and her partner, William Glover, all of Revere; the adored grandmother to Adrianna R. Glover. She is also the dear sister to her twin sister, Janet A. Gnad of Revere, Donna M. DeSantis and her partner, Eric Cardone of Swampscott and the late John A. Conners, Jr. She was the beloved daughter of the late John A. and Mildred R. (Buckley) Conners and is also lovingly survived by her sister-in-law, Janice Conners of Wrentham and by several faithful nieces and nephews.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Deborah Spallone

Former Revere School System teacher’s aide and Macy’s Cosmetic demonstrator

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, Nov. 29 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere from 5 to 8 p.m. for

Deborah A. (Brenner) Spallone, age 60, who passed unexpectedly and peacefully at her Middleton residence on Friday, Nov. 23. Her funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Everett (232 Fuller St.) Everett.

Born in Winthrop, Deborah lived her entire life in Revere, before moving to Middleton in 2015. She was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1976. Early in her working career, Deborah began a teaching position as a teacher’s aide within the Revere School System, for about seven, before making a career change and taking a position with the cosmetics department at Macy’s in the Square One Mall of Saugus. There she would work as a salesperson, but most importantly, as a cosmetics demonstrator. She thoroughly enjoyed her work and her “larger than life personality,” certainly proved to be an asset to her time at Macy’s. Deborah’s “extended family” included each and every one of her associates and co-workers.

Once you became a friend of Debbie’s –it was forever.

She was the beloved wife and best friend of 39 years to retired Revere Firefighter, Joseph J. Spallone of Middleton, the devoted mother of Joseph J. Spallone Jr. and Jessica L. Spallone, both of Revere, the adored daughter to Stanley Brenner and his wife, Rosella of Merrimac, N.H. and the dear sister of Shelley Rafuse of Randolph. She is also lovingly survived by her niece, Stephanie Rafuse of Franklin and her grand-nephew, James Ryan. Her faithful canine buddy Coco, also, is most saddened by her passing. Deborah was also the adoring daughter to the late Merilyn (Shifres) Brenner.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.