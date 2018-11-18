Letter to the Editor

A BIG THANK YOU

Dear Editor:

I would like to publicly thank the following individual’s for working so hard to ensure the success of the recent state primary and state election; Mayor Brian M. Arrigo, Election Board Members; Robert N. Scrima, John V. Cammarata, and Elizabeth Dixon, Election Staff members Caitlin C. Welch and Jennifer Diaz and Alyssa vozzella. Election Office helps Margaret Peroni, Rosemarie DeFelice and Denise Wencis. Police Chief James Guido, Captain Dennis Collyer, the Revere Police Department, Fire Chief Chris Bright, the Revere Fire Department, DPW Superintendent Paul Argenzio, and his staff Brian Mucci, Michael Cecere, Anthony DeAngelis, Robert DelGreco, Salvatore Curiale, Jr., John Doherty, Ed DeMauro and Steven Penta. Dr. Dianne Kelly, Superintendent, Revere Public Schools and her staff Stephen D’Apolito, Michael Stuart, Steven Spinale and Gene A. Vadala. Mr. James L. Milinazzo, Director, Revere Housing and his staff. Michael Hinojosa, Director, Revere Youth Center and his staff Charles J. Giuffrida and Sally Vranos.

Father George Butera, Pastor St. Anthony’s Church, William J. Reedy, Jr.,Director, American Legion Building, and to all of the dedicated Election Officials who worked on Election Day. Lastly, the management at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center, The VFW Post #6712, and the Jack Satter House for allowing us to use their facilities on Election Day. The Election Board members are extremely grateful for all of your efforts.

Diane R. Colella,

Election Commissioner, City of Revere