Police Briefs 11-14-2018

ARRESTED AT SCHOOL

Two 15-year-olds were arrested at Revere High School after triggering a fire alarm and resisting arrest.

The School Resource Officer was alerted to the two students and upon a follow-up, found they had just exited from a fire exit and set off an alarm.

Officers encountered the two students outside the door and a scuffle ensued.

A 15-year-old was arrested for pulling a false fire alarm, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

A second 15-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.

TWO ARRESTED, THIRD SOUGHT IN SHOOTING

On Saturday Nov. 3, detectives from the Revere Police Department Narcotics/Gang Unit, along with detectives from the Malden Police Department, executed a search warrant at 94 Eastern Ave. in Malden.

As a result of the above-mentioned search warrant execution, detectives did arrest Carlos Figueroa, 40, and Fransisco Diaz, 27, on scene and recovered trafficking amounts of the illegal Class B substance (crack cocaine) and the illegal Class A substance (Heroin), as well as three .45 caliber semi-automatic firearms.

A third co-defendant, identified as Alberto Junior Lopez, 25, is also charged with trafficking in cocaine and heroin and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The investigation remains open by members of the Revere Police Narcotics/Gang unit.

BROKE LEG IN PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT

A 19-year-old is recovering from a broken leg after he and a 17-year-old youth were hit by a car on Broadway last Friday, Nov. 9.

The two youths were running across the crosswalk in a driving rainstorm on Friday when a car turned left from Broadway onto Mountain Avenue and hit them.

The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries, but the 19-year-old ended up with a fractured leg. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The driver was not going too fast or driving recklessly, and police said the rain and weather was the major factor.

LEFT SCENE OF ACCIDENT ON HYDE STREET

A Zolla Circle woman has been summonsed after she hit two parked cars on Hyde Street and then fled the scene Nov. 5.

Around 10 p.m., witnesses said the woman seemed to lose control of her car on Hyde Street and smashed into two parked cars. Officers were able to use witness statements to find the owner of the car at her home on Zolla Circle. After an initial conversation, the woman told police she had gotten into a crash when she lost control of her car. She got scared, though, and fled the scene.

Anita Gore, 52, of 35 Zolla Circle, was charged with leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation and marked lanes violation.

ARREST Report

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 7

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of making a threat to commit a crime.

THURSDAY, NOV. 8

A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and pulling a false fire alarm.

A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault and battery upon a police officer.

Amanda Nicole Morales, 24, of 78 Haddon St., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. She also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a motor vehicle lights violation.

FRIDAY, NOV. 9

William R. Quinn Jr., 46, of 194 Garfield Ave., was arrested on charges of larceny from a person over the age of 65, illegal possession of a Class E controlled narcotic substance, and on a fugitive from justice warrant.

SUNDAY, NOV. 11

Anthony J. Santosuosso, 37, of 169 Crescent Ave., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery upon a family or household member.