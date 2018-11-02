No Excuses — Be Sure to Vote, Either Early or on Election Day

This Tuesday, Nov. 6, is Election Day. Americans across the country will have the opportunity to choose a new House of Representatives in Washington and one-third of the members of the U.S. Senate in what commonly is referred-to as a mid-term election.

While every election matters, some are more important than others.

Based on our experience — we can feel safe in asserting that this is the most important mid-term election of our lifetime.

The question before the voters in the mid-term election is quite simple: Do you approve of Trump and want more of the same from the Republicans, or do you want to change with the Democrats?

However, regardless of your answer to that question, it is irrelevant if you do not get out to vote, an act that represents the purest expression of our approval or disapproval of our elected officials.

Early voting — which began last week — is available in every city and town across Massachusetts up to and including this Friday, Nov. 2. Simply go to your city or town hall and vote at your convenience any weekday this week– there is no need to stand in lines and get caught up in the maelstrom at the polling places on Election Day.

On the other hand, if you enjoy the adrenaline rush that comes with going to the polls, then do so this Tuesday, Nov. 6.

But either way — be sure to vote — it never has been more important to the future of every American.