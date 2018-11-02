Let’s Go, Revere — Beat Gloucester!

Those who have been following the exploits of the Revere High football team this season have had a lot to cheer about.

Coach Lou Cicatelli’s gridmen started their season 0-2, but have won five of their past six games, not only qualifying for the MIAA state football tournament as one of the top eight teams in Division 4 North, but also convincingly defeating third-seeded No. Reading in the quarterfinal playoff opener last Friday.

Their playoff victory has catapulted the Patriots into the Final Four of the D-4 North and a match with Gloucester, the second-seeded team in the D-4 North and a perennial power in the Northeastern Conference.

That game is set for this Friday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m., at Newell Stadium in Gloucester.

The entire city has been transformed into “Patriot Nation” (North) thanks to the exciting victories, which the Revere team has earned during its tremendous winning skein.

Despite a tremendous number of injuries that would have demoralized any other team, Coach Cicatelli’s crew has answered the call, whether it be the upperclassmen who have assumed new duties or underclassmen who have stepped up to fill the breach.

We also would note that Revere High rooters, especially the student body, likewise have conducted themselves in exemplary fashion and have been a credit to their school and community.

We hope as many Revere High fans as possible will make the trek to fabled Newell Stadium in Gloucester Friday evening to root on our Patriots. Win or lose, we know Coach Cicatelli and his 2018 team, who have brought great honor to our city and deserve our support, will give 100 percent for the entire game.