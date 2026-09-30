Revere football falls to Gloucester

The Revere High School football team lost to Gloucester, 42-6, in a non-league game Friday night at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

The Patriots were hampered by four costly turnovers, which the Fishermen converted into scores on short drives.

“Gloucester was the best team we’ve seen. Their offensive and defensive lines dominated us the whole game,” said Revere High School head football coach Lou Cicatelli.

Ismael Romero-Gonzalez, a sophomore, provided a Revere highlight with a 95-yard run for a touchdown.

Revere (1-2) opens its Greater Boston League schedule against old rival Chelsea (0-3) Friday (6 p.m.) at Chelsea Memorial Stadium which is located directly behind the school.