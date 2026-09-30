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Koro Ramen and Sushi Restaurant Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

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Mayor Patrick Keefe joined city officials and residents in welcoming Revere resident Raffaele Scalzi to the Shirley Avenue neighborhood at the ribbon cutting ceremony for his brand new Koro Ramen and Sushi Restaurant.

Keefe personally congratulated Raffaele, who was joined by his father, Alberto, and the staff for the momentum occasion.

Koro becomes part of the continuing resurgence of the Shirley Avenue neighborhood that features new residential properties and businesses that have brought vibrancy and energy to the area while providing excellent dining and shopping opportunities.

Pictured at the citation presentation portion of the festivities are, from left, Alberto Scalzi, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Mayor Parrick Keefe, Joseph Gravellese of the Department of Community Development and Planning, Raffaele Scalzi, Ward 2 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, and Koro Restaurant Director of Operations Camilo Acuna.
Pictured at the citation presentation portion of the festivities are, from left, Alberto Scalzi, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Mayor Parrick Keefe, Joseph Gravellese of the Department of Community Development and Planning, Raffaele Scalzi, Ward 2 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, and Koro Restaurant Director of Operations Camilo Acuna.
Restaurant owner Raffaele Scalzi (left), his father, Alberto Scalzi, and Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe, pictured at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Restaurant owner Raffaele Scalzi (left), his father, Alberto Scalzi, and Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe, pictured at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Mayor Patrick Keefe and Koro Ramen and Sushi Restaurant prepare for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, and Joseph Gravellese of the Revere Department of Planning and Community Development.
Mayor Patrick Keefe and Koro Ramen and Sushi Restaurant prepare for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, and Joseph Gravellese of the Revere Department of Planning and Community Development.
Raffaele Scalzi joins the team from Eastern Equity Partners for a photo, CEO and Managing Partner Jamie Russo, his son, Lorenzo Russo, and Karen Thang.
Raffaele Scalzi joins the team from Eastern Equity Partners for a photo, CEO and Managing Partner Jamie Russo, his son, Lorenzo Russo, and Karen Thang.
Pictured inside the beautifully designed Koro Ramen and Sushi Restaurant are, from left, Jamie Ruzzo and Lorenzo Russo of Eastern Equity Partners, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, restaurant owner Raffaele Scalzi, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Vincent Pelatere, District Director for Sen. Lydia Edwards’ Office, and Mayor’s Office Chief of Staff Claudia Correa.
Pictured inside the beautifully designed Koro Ramen and Sushi Restaurant are, from left, Jamie Ruzzo and Lorenzo Russo of Eastern Equity Partners, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, restaurant owner Raffaele Scalzi, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Vincent Pelatere, District Director for Sen. Lydia Edwards’ Office, and Mayor’s Office Chief of Staff Claudia Correa.