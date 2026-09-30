Koro Ramen and Sushi Restaurant Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Mayor Patrick Keefe joined city officials and residents in welcoming Revere resident Raffaele Scalzi to the Shirley Avenue neighborhood at the ribbon cutting ceremony for his brand new Koro Ramen and Sushi Restaurant.

Keefe personally congratulated Raffaele, who was joined by his father, Alberto, and the staff for the momentum occasion.

Koro becomes part of the continuing resurgence of the Shirley Avenue neighborhood that features new residential properties and businesses that have brought vibrancy and energy to the area while providing excellent dining and shopping opportunities.

Pictured at the citation presentation portion of the festivities are, from left, Alberto Scalzi, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Mayor Parrick Keefe, Joseph Gravellese of the Department of Community Development and Planning, Raffaele Scalzi, Ward 2 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, and Koro Restaurant Director of Operations Camilo Acuna.