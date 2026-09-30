Annual Fall Festival taking over Beachmont Square October 3

The City of Revere is inviting residents and visitors from across Greater Boston to celebrate the season at its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 3, 2026 from 1:00pm-6:00pm at The Yard and The Amp at Beachmont Square, located at 10 Suffolk Downs Boulevard, Revere, MA 02151. The free, family-friendly event will take place just steps from the MBTA Blue Line’s Beachmont Station, with nearby parking options available. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, October 4.

Following the success of last year’s reimagined festival at Beachmont Square, this year’s event will expand across both The Yard and The Amp, offering even more space for live entertainment, food, local businesses, and family activities.

“Fall Festival is one of the best opportunities we have each year to bring people together and showcase everything that makes Revere great,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “We are excited to welcome our neighbors from across Greater Boston back to Beachmont Square for an afternoon filled with great music, great food, local businesses, and plenty of fall fun. We hope everyone will come out and celebrate with us.”

Attendees can enjoy live music throughout the afternoon, featuring Jillian Ann, Azucar with Horchata Soto, and Renee and the Renegades, along with college football game screenings, an expanded beer garden featuring brews from Revere’s own Twisted Fate Brewing, and a diverse lineup of some of Boston’s best food trucks. The Revere Beach Farmers Market will also be on-site, offering fresh, seasonal food from local vendors.

The festival will also feature more than 50 artisans and vendors showcasing locally made goods, as well as a Revere Chamber of Commerce cornhole tournament, a free pumpkin patch and photobooth while supplies last, and entertainment and activities for all ages.

With its convenient location just steps from the Beachmont Blue Line station, the Fall Festival offers an opportunity for residents and visitors to experience Beachmont Square while supporting local businesses, artisans, farmers, and food vendors.

For more information on the City of Revere Fall Festival, follow the City of Revere on social media at “City of Revere” on Facebook, and @cityofreverema on Instagram.