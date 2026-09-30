Revere councilor asks for answers on mail delivery

Inconsistent mail delivery has been an issue for Revere residents and others across the region over the past several years.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Councillor-at-Large Joanne McKenna introduced a motion requesting that the mayor contact the US Postal Service and ask them to investigate why some Revere residents are not getting their mail delivered every day.

“I’ve talked to a number of Revere residents that aren’t getting their mail every day,” said McKenna.

Some residents told the councillor they only get their mail twice a week, while another said that she hadn’t received it for two weeks.

“Not everyone that needs meds goes to CVS; what concerns me is if residents get medicine through their mail and it’s late and they depend on it, what happens?”

McKenna said she has spoken to friends in Stoneham, Saugus, Winthrop, and Medford and that they were not aware of any delivery issues in their communities.

“I would just like an inquiry of what’s going on in Revere with the mail,” she said. “I know for myself I haven’t gotten mail since Thursday, and today is Monday.”

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said he has spoken to his postal worker, and that he said the USPS has had staffing issues, and that it is trying to hire more postal carriers.

“When I first got into office, this was the first complaint that I got,” said Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio. “I complained, I went to the headquarters, I called Boston, and they said (they) just didn’t have the help.”

Argenzio said there is also an issue with postal carriers that are on the job not wanting to take undesirable routes.

“Where we live up on Reservoir Avenue, it’s not a desirable route,” said Argenzio.

A carrier might take a route for a short time, but when a more desirable route opens up, they will transfer to that one, Argenzio said.

“It’s a problem, they don’t have help,” said Argenzio. “It has improved itself recently up where I live, we have a permanent person. But it has been going on for years up where I live, and it is just a lack of help.”