Sgt. Charles G. McMackin Park grand opening

The City of Revere re-dedicated Sgt. Charles G. McMackin Park at a grand opening ceremony for the brand-new baseball field on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Master of Ceremonies Robert Marra welcomed the large gathering to the impressive and festive ceremony that was superbly coordinated by Taylor Giuffre-Catalano and Leanne Stamatopoulos of Mayor Patrick Keefe’s Office. Mayoral Aide Rose Burns also assisted at the ceremony.

Marra called the construction of the beautiful facility “the crowning achievement” of Mayor Patrick Keefe’s tenure in office.

The score board at McMackin Field showed the original year of the park’s opening, and the 2026 re-opening year as well.

Indeed, several speakers during the program praised Keefe for his vision and his thoroughness in assuring that McMackin Park would rise again as one of the premier youth baseball (and softball) fields in Massachusetts.

With its turf field and regulation distances to the fences (and the display of the old “Welcome to McMackin Park” sign beyond the left field fence,) there is no doubt that the field will be in high demand for local, regional, and statewide tournaments.

Keefe led the list of speakers that included David Marshall, great nephew of Sgt. Charles McMackin, Sen. Lydia Edwards, Rep. Jeff Turco, Rep. Jessica Giannino, Council President Anthony Zambuto, Councilor-at-Large Joanne McKenna, Ward 1 Councilor James Mercurio, Public Works Supt. Chris Ciaramella (whose department was instrumental in the construction work and infrastructure at the new park), and Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Hinojosa.

Hinojosa, a superstar-caliber baseball player at Revere High School and Suffolk University, offered one of the best lines of the program, saying that “I will say this may be the first time that I hit last in my entire life.”

Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr. with special guests, representing Sgt. Charles McMackin, Great Great Nephew Blake Marshall, and Great Nephews John and David Marshall.

Local filmmaker Brandon Brito delivered a tremendous video presentation on the screen on the first base side featuring interviews with Dr. Toby Pearlstein, Vincent Martelli, James Pearl, Roland Merullo, Ron LaQuaglia, Jim Mercurio, John Festa, and Lindsey (Perullo) Bricklemyer.

LaQuaglia, a former Revere Little League president, and Bricklemyer, the first girl to hit a home run at the old McMackin Park, joined Mayor Keefe and Hinojosa in throwing the first pitches marking a new era for McMackin Park.

Martelli, who played baseball at Harvard and was a Major League Baseball draft pick, had the honor of proclaiming, “Play Ball” at the conclusion of the program.

Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr. sent the first pitch for a strike to Director Michael Hinojosa behind the plate.

Lindsey (Perullo) Bricklemyer with family and friends at the re-dedication night at McMackin Field. Lindsey is historically credited with being the first female ball player to hit a home run out of McMackin Field.

Mayor Patrick Keefe is shown with the U-12 Girls All-Star Team.

Taking the field the U-12 Boys All-Star Team

Ward 1 Councillor and former Revere Little Leaguer Jimmy Mercurio with his former teammates at home plate last Saturday evening at the re-dedication of McMackin Field.

Special guests at McMackin Field’s Grand Re-Opening last Saturday evening. School Committee Vice-chair Jacquline Monterroso, State Representative Jeff Turco, Ward 1 Councillor Jim Mercurio, State Representative Jessica Giannino, Councillor President Tony Zambuto, Jenn Keefe, Senator Lydia Edwards, Council Vice President Angela Guarino Sawaya, Councillor Joanne McKenna, Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr., Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio, Councillor Marc Silvestri, and Revere School Committee members, Anthony Caggiano and John Kingston.

Revere City Council President brought the greeting of the Revere City Council. Former Ward 1 Councillor and now Councillor at Large Joanne McKenna, was one of the original supporters to restore the park for Revere. Ward 1 Councillor Jimmy Mercurio and former slugger at McMackin Field recalls his time playing under the lights. Chris Ciarmella DPW Superintendent with his remarks. State Representative Jeff Turco recalls his days playing at McMackin Field. Massachusetts Senator Lydia Edwards with her remarks.