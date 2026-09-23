Comedy To Remember #61-RHS Patriot/Educator Thomas Misci for the RHS Scholarship Fund

Last Thursday evening, friends and family gathered at the Beachmont VFW to remember #61 RHS Football Player and RHS Principal/founder of Sea Coast High School Tom Misci.

A full line of local comedians joined Comin Head Liner Matt Misci, son of the late Tom Misci, to bring a touch of comic relief to the evening dedicated to this treasured Revere educator and former athlete.

Producer Chris Flayhive, with the Misci family, Marla Misci Purciello, Gayle Misci (Tom’s wife) and Matt Misci. Also shown event coordinator RHS Trainor Keith Correia.

Local Comedian and son of Thomas Misci, Matt Misci (center) is shown with, School Committee member Anthony Caggiano, Councillor Ira Novoselsky, School Committee member Stephen Damiano Jr., CPF Productions Chris Flayhive, School Committee member John Kingston, RHS Patriot Trainor and event planner Keith Correia, former RHS Coach Michael Cella, and former RHS AD Robert Lospennato.