Comedy To Remember #61-RHS Patriot/Educator Thomas Misci for the RHS Scholarship Fund
Last Thursday evening, friends and family gathered at the Beachmont VFW to remember #61 RHS Football Player and RHS Principal/founder of Sea Coast High School Tom Misci.
A full line of local comedians joined Comin Head Liner Matt Misci, son of the late Tom Misci, to bring a touch of comic relief to the evening dedicated to this treasured Revere educator and former athlete.
Producer Chris Flayhive, with the Misci family, Marla Misci Purciello, Gayle Misci (Tom’s wife) and Matt Misci. Also shown event coordinator RHS Trainor Keith Correia.
Local Comedian and son of Thomas Misci, Matt Misci (center) is shown with, School Committee member Anthony Caggiano, Councillor Ira Novoselsky, School Committee member Stephen Damiano Jr., CPF Productions Chris Flayhive, School Committee member John Kingston, RHS Patriot Trainor and event planner Keith Correia, former RHS Coach Michael Cella, and former RHS AD Robert Lospennato.
Matt Misci thanked everyone for their support and remembrance of his dad #61 Tom Misci and a special thanks to CPF Productions/Chris Flayhive.
Supporting RHS Scholarships, Seth Novoselsky and educator Chris Kingston.
Master of Ceremonies for the evening Steve Linahan started off the evening with lots of laughs.
Headliner Dave Russo always leaves has a great routine. Followed by, Sean Styles, Paul Giligan, Carolyn Plumber, Mike Koutrouis, Pete Costello.
No one does it better than headliner and crowd favorite than Christine Hurley and the tales of Mr. Hurley.
Closing out a complete lineup of great comedians, was Paul D’Angelo, the master of everyday disasters and family life situations.