RHS Sports Roundup 9-2-26

RHS boys soccer

opens season Sunday vs. Central Catholic

The Revere High boys soccer team will kick off the 2026 fall season for the RHS sports program with a match this Sunday when coach Gerardo Rodriguez and his Patriots host non-league rival Central Catholic this Sunday at noon on the turf field behind the high school.

The 2026 edition of the Patriots will be led by a quartet of captains, senior Alejandro Hernandez, senior Francisco Navarette, senior Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez, and junior Cristian Flores.

The other members of the varsity roster are: Seniors Kareem Abomoustafa, Zayd Hamra, Sebastian Rueda, Nabil Kheloufi, and Guilherme Andrade; juniors Imran Sarhrani, Deaa Eddine Echelh, Andy Matsatz, Ronald Salcedo Gonzalez, and Lissandro Buenrostro; and sophomores, Snider Rivas, Khristopher Escobar, Anthony Gutiérrez , Lukas Guerra, Jacob Bedoya Agudelo, Jacob Cantarero, Brandon Reyes, and Sami Dzemailovic.

“We have a very young team this year, with eight seniors, six juniors, and eight sophomores,” said Rodriguez. “We had two tryout days last week, followed by three training days.

“On Saturday we played at Newburyport High in the first of our two pre-season scrimmages,” Rodriguez continued. “It was a very cagey game. We won 1-0 and it was good to see the younger guys in the group buy stock, in terms of playing time, moving forward.”

The Patriots had a recovery session on Sunday morning, in which Rodriguez kept things light, with a lot of stretching and dynamic stretching. In the evening, there was an Alumni game with two, 30-minute halves.

“We will have two training sessions leading up to Wednesday, when we will have our final scrimmage at Oliver Ames, which will be a tough, competitive game before we kick off the season next Sunday vs. Central Catholic,” Rodriguez said.

“To the eye test, we are a much more skilled and in better-physical-shape group than last year, so I am also able to ask them to do more, which is great,” Rodriguez added.

Assisting Rodriguez with the coaching duties this season will be assistant coaches Samuel Arango, Christian Mancia, and Daniel Medina. Jerry Geser will be the JV coach and Anane Yaw will coach the freshmen.

After Sunday’s contest, Rodriguez and his crew will make the short trip down Broadway to meet GBL rival Chelsea on Tuesday (September 8) and then will entertain non-league opponent Bishop Fenwick next Friday (September 11).

RHS girls volleyball

looking forward to season

The Revere High girls volleyball team has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming 2026 season under the direction of head coach Emilie Clemons.

“We graduated eight seniors, who were all veteran players, so I was worried this might be a bit of a rebuilding year,” said Clemons. “However, after having a couple of days of practice, I believe that we will be able to compete well against good teams, especially as we continue to develop throughout the season.

“We have a couple of returning players, such as one of our captains, Anna Doucette, who has played on the varsity team for the past three seasons as a setter,” Clemons said. “Anna is a great all-around player and leader.

“Sofia Guzman, also a senior, played varsity last year and will most likely be one of our key hitters,” Clemons added. “We also have a couple of players coming back from injuries, so hopefully they can stay healthy and be a great contribution to our team.”

Joining Doucette as captains will be Sarah Lechheb and Becca Mercado. The other members of the 2026 edition of the Lady Patriots are Aleina Barreto, Isabella Cushing, Amira Djaider, Sofia Guzman, Caleigh Joyce, Yasmeen Khamis, Sophia Lam, Saray Mosquera, Haley Peralta, and Saniya Jean-Louis. Michelle Pineda is the team manager.

“We played Methuen this past Saturday in a pre-season scrimmage, which was a great opportunity to practice playing as a team,” said Clemons. “Overall, I am excited to see what this season will bring.”

The Lady Patriots will open their season next Wednesday (September 9) when they will make the short trek to non-league rival Mystic Valley. Revere will meet each of their seven GBL foes (Everett, Chelsea, Medford, Malden, Somerville, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English) twice each. Non-league opponents Essex Tech (2), Swampscott (2), Mystic Valley, and Beverty will round out their 20-game schedule.

Fall sports season gets underway next week

The 2026 fall athletic season shifts into high gear next week for Revere High athletes, starting with the RHS boys soccer team hosting Central Catholic this Sunday at noon. They will travel to Chelsea next Tuesday (September 8).

The girls soccer team will entertain Chelsea next Tuesday; the field hockey team travels to Peabody next Wednesday; the cross-country teams trek to Somerville next Wednesday; the girls volleyball team travels to Mystic Valley next Wednesday; and the RHS football team will take on old GBL rival Quincy under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium next Friday (Sept. 11) at 6:00.

New format this

year for GBL in

soccer, hoops, baseball; GBL Cup introduced

The Greater Boston League (GBL) has adopted a new format for its eight schools in the sports of soccer, basketball, and softball/baseball for the 2026-27 season.

Instead of each school playing its seven GBL foes twice each, each school now will play its GBL rivals just once. The team with the best record in those seven games will determine the GBL champion.

In addition, there also will be a GBL Cup at the end of the season. Teams will be seeded 1-4 and 5-8, with both brackets playing semifinal and finals contests. The winner of the 1-4 bracket will be awarded the GBL Cup. In addition, the losers in the semis in both brackets will meet in consolation games.

The GBL is switching to the new format reportedly because one of the schools felt that playing each GBL school twice adversely affected its MIAA power rankings, which determines qualification and seeding for the post-season MIAA state tournaments.

Each school is free to schedule more than one game per season with a GBL foe, but the second contest will be deemed an exclusionary game for purposes of deciding the GBL championship and seeding for the GBL Cup.