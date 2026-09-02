ZBA approves variances for single-family home on Breeden’s Lane

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, August 26, in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso City Council Chamber.

On hand for the session were chair Michael Tucker and fellow members John Lopes, James O’Brien, and alternate member Peggy Pratt.

The board tackled a light agenda with only one item on the docket, an application from Brandy Soto, 32 Liberty Avenue, who came before the ZBA requesting variances to enable the subdivision of the existing lot at 32 Liberty Avenue into proposed Lot A on Liberty Avenue and proposed Lot B on Breedens Lane.

There presently is a 3-bedroom, single-family home of 2392 sq. ft. at 32 Liberty Ave. that was built in 2019. The proposed lot that fronts on Breedens Lane essentially is the present backyard of 32 Liberty Ave. The two lots combined total just under 15,000 sq. ft.

Revere attorney Larry Simeone represented Soto. He told the board that the property is in a district zoned for single-family homes with a minimum lot size of 8000 sq. ft. and frontage of 60 ft. The proposed new lot will contain just over 7000 sq. ft. The proposed new home will lack the minimum front yard setback (10.5 ft. vs. the required 20 ft.) and also will lack the minimum rear-yard setback (11.5 ft. vs, the required 30 ft.).

Architect Doug Stefanov of South Boston said the new home will be two stories with 3-4 bedrooms and a two-car garage underneath.

A resident at 25 Breeden’s Lane sent in an email opposing the application, citing concerns about public safety equipment being able to navigate the narrow roadway. A neighbor at 58 Breeden’s Lane initially had questions about the proposal, but his query about the driveway entrance was answered to his satisfaction.

The members themselves expressed no reservations about the project and unanimously approved it.