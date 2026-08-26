Christopher A. Maggio

He was truly one of a kind

Christopher Anthony Maggio, affectionately known to many as Christo, Doofus, Stupid, Boxhead, or Cristoph Monty Esq., tragically passed away on August 17, 2026, at the age of 39.

Chris is survived by his beloved wife, Stephanie Maggio; his siblings: Darren James Maggio and his wife, Shannon, Jonathan Maggio and his fiancée, Meaghan Casella, Nicholas Maggio, Beth Sloane, Alexander Aguilar and Selena Aguilar and her fiancé. rge Alvarado; his sisters-in-law; Jessica and John Gormly and Lynda Parker and her husband. Stephen; his mother, CherylAguilar; stepfather, Alejandro Aguilar; father, Darren Maggio; stepmother, Tracey Maggio; grandmother, Elaine Maggio, wife of the late Anthony Maggio; many cousins and dear friends.

Most of all, Chris will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews. If Chris loved you, there was a good chance he loved your children even more. He had a special way of making sure his friends—and their kids—always knew they were loved. He leaves behind Jayden, Julian, Briella, Grayson, Milani, Tristan, Roman, Johnny, Perry, Vivian, Veyda and Mila Jay.

Chris was truly one of a kind—unapologetically himself and completely authentic. He was ridiculous, hilarious, loyal, stubborn, genuine, kind, thoughtful, and supportive. He had absolutely no filter and was never afraid to say exactly what was on his mind. If he didn’t like you, you knew it. If he loved you, he loved you with his whole heart. There was no middle ground.

Chris found joy in the things he loved: Yankee Candles, Power Rangers, Pokémon, Harry Potter, video games, great food, Michael Jackson, ’80s and ’90s music, technology and building computers, basketball, Spider-Man, and writing parody songs. We hope that whenever you come across one of those things—or hear a song that reminds you of him—it brings a smile to your face.

Chris was full of life, always ready to make a memory, and completely unhinged and inappropriate in the best possible way. He was unforgettable, and he will be loved, missed, and remembered exactly as he was.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29th, 2026 at Kowloon Restaurant, 948 Broadway in Saugus, starting promptly at 1p.m. until 4 p.m. Friends and Family are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers. donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 330 Brookline Avenue BIDMC, Boston, MA 02215.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.