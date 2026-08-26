Chester J. “Chet” Mazzone

Owned M & M Provisions

Chester Mazzone, affectionately known as Chet, of Revere, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 23rd at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers after a lengthy illness.

Chester was born on February 18, 1939, in Winthrop to his late parents Frederick and Michelina (Paolillo) Mazzone. He was one of three boys raised and educated in Medford ands a graduate of Medford High School Class of 1957.

Chet enlisted in the United States Airforce, which later led him to Active-Duty Service during the Vietnam era. Chet proudly served his country and was later honorably discharged from the military for his service.

During this time in Chet’s life, he married his wife, Vita Bertolino, on

April 16, 1961. He and his wife began their life together in Medford, before moving to Revere 60 years ago. Chet worked his entire life as a Meat Cutter. He began working at an early age and then went on to work for his brother-in-law’s business, Bertolino Beef Company, for many years before beginning his own business in 1980, M & M Provisions. Chet loved what he did and dedicated his life to his trade. He was an incredibly hardworking man, working several jobs to provide for his family.

The the beloved husband of 65 years to Vita (Bertolino) Mazzone of Revere, he was the loving father of Michele Capo of Reading, Joanne Murphy and her husband, Brian Sr., of Revere and Deborah Tisi of Peabody; the cherished Papa of Brian Murphy, Jr. and his wife, Nicole of Peabody, Kristina Caruso of San Diego, Alexander Tisi and his wife, Alison of Beverly, Daniel Murphy and his fiancée, Madison Cole of Peabody, Marisa Tisi of Peabody, Gianna Capo and her fiancée, Charlie Kendall of Boston, Anthony Capo of Peabody, and Jonathan Murphy of Revere; the dear brother of Gerard Mazzone and his wife, Jane of Florida and the late

Carmen Mazzone. He is also lovingly survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the

Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. A funeral will be held from the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 28th followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will immediately follow with Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 320 Nevada St. #201 Newton, MA 02460.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.