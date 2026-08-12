News Briefs 8-12-26

KOWLOON IS SET TO HOST AN ‘END OF SUMMER DANCE PARTY’ STARRING TAVARES; CONCERT SET FOR SEPTEMBER 12

Grammy Award-winning Tavares is set to perform at Kowloon, the landmark restaurant and entertainment complex at 948 Broadway, Route 1 North, Saugus, in what is being billed as An End Of Summer Dance Party set for September 12 at 8:00 pm.

The concert celebrates 50 years of the R&B soul group’s hit, ‘Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel.’

Bobby Wong, owner of Kowloon, says, “We are thrilled to host Tavares, the legendary American R&B, funk, and soul group, at Kowloon for our “End-of-Summer Concert.”

Tavares will perform their up-tempo R&B hits including the million-selling single, “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel,” “More Than a Woman,” “Whodunit,” and “Don’t Take Away The Music.”

Tavares topped the charts with eight Billboard Top 40 singles, 12 R&B Top 10 singles—including three No. 1s—and a GRAMMY connected to Saturday Night Fever.

Special Guest for the evening: Angelena & The Unit. Showtime: 8:00 PM

Ticket Options:

Tickets: $50 per person – general admission

Special Tables of 4: $160

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

$75 per person Reserved Seating & Light Buffet

*Special Tables of 4: $260

Doors Open: 5:00 PM

Tickets available by:

Order Online at Kowloonrestaurant.com

Front Desk or Charge-By-Phone: 781-233-0077

?For tickets, call Kowloon at (781) 233-0077.

CPYC to Host Showing of Award-Winning Peddocks Island Documentary

Cottage Park Yacht Club is hosting a showing of an award-winning documentary about the last full-time resident of Peddocks Island in Boston Harbor and his fight to save their family home. The event includes an opportunity to meet the film maker, Joe Berkeley.

“The Last Islander” was selected for inclusion in the New Bedford Film Festival and won Best Subject. The film also won Best Short Documentary at the Big Apple Film Festival in NYC. It was recently selected for the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival.

Berkeley was inspired to make the film through his work on “Humans of Nantasket Beach.” It highlights the story of Mike McDevitt, who grew up on the island. Following the death of his sister, Chrissy, is threatening to tear down their family home. The state took the island by eminent domain decades ago, but allowed residents to remain.

McDevitt lives in a house made of found materials with no running water and limited electricity. He operates a tugboat, “Acushnet” and owns several fishing boats.

The event, which includes a showing of the film and appetizers, is open to the public at Cottage Park Yacht Club, 76 Orlando, on Monday, August 17. Doors open at 6. The movie starts at 6:30. Tickets available at: https://bit.ly/LastIslander.

Long-term Left Lane Closure on Bowker Viaduct Northbound

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing a long-term left lane closure on the Bowker Viaduct in the northbound direction between the Boylston Street intersection and Storrow Drive in Boston. This closure will begin on Monday morning, August 17, and is necessary to support ongoing construction activity related to the Bowker Overpass Replacement Project. This closure is anticipated to remain in place until the end of this year.

Vehicular barriers and a fixed work zone will be installed along Bowker Viaduct northbound, towards Storrow Drive, beginning Sunday night, August 16. Vehicular barriers will also be installed along the left side of Bowker Viaduct southbound. The vehicular barriers will be along the left travel lane southbound towards the Boylston Street intersection., and will not reduce the number of available travel lanes in the southbound direction.

Lane closures will be clearly marked with appropriate signage and traffic control devices.

This work is being conducted as part of an $84 million project to replace the Bowker Overpass bridge over I-90 in Boston.

Appropriate signage and law enforcement details will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

?•?Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions

?•?Dial 511 and select a route to hear real time traffic conditions.

?•?Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.