July was THE hottest

month on record in the United States

For anyone who still doubts that we are in the beginning stages of an epic transformation of our climate, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released data that should convince even the most skeptical: July was the hottest month ever recorded in the United States since record-keeping began more than 130 years ago in 1895.

July’s average temperature of 76.9F didn’t just set a new record — it shattered the typical monthly average for July, clocking in at an astounding 3.3 degrees above the 20th-century norm.

The most disturbing aspect of the record-setting heat was evident in the failure of the high daytime temperatures to reset at night (as anyone without air conditioning can attest). According to NOAA, nighttime lows, which are crucial for people and agriculture to recover from hot days, smashed the old record for hottest minimums by 0.7 degrees.

Hotter nights are a well-documented sign of human-caused climate change — and . overnight low temperatures across the globe and the U.S. have been climbing significantly faster than daytime highs.

The record-setting heat has not been confined to the U.S. In Europe, the combined June-July period was the hottest on record. Cycles of heatwave-after-heatwave pushed average temperatures for the two-months to 70.8F, far exceeding the average. Sea surface temperatures hit record highs for July along the Atlantic and western Mediterranean and the hot conditions signifcantly reduced river levels, exposing scores of Nazi-era ships in the middle of the Danube River.

In South Korea, a new record of 108.5F was recorded, marking the highest temperature officially registered in South Korea since modern weather records began. The capital city of Seoul logged its highest-ever July temperature.

In Japan, severe heatwaves with consecutive days surpassing 104F led to mass hospitalizations for heatstroke.

The record-setting heat that the world is expiencing this summer makes one thing every clear: Climate change is not something that is coming decades down the road — it already is here.

Parents: Make sure your

children get their vaccinations

It would be easy to dismiss the executive order that came out of Washington this week that recommends changes to the childhood vaccination schedule as just more of the same-old, same-old nonsense.

However, with measles cases across the United States reaching levels not seen in decades (and still going higher), it is clear that there is a small percentage of Americans who are susceptible to being misled by politicians who have absolutely zero (in fact, even less than zero) medical knowledge.

This messaging by the politicians is dangerous for everyone — adults and children — who might be inclned to follow their avice.

So to any of our readers who even remotely are on the fence about vaccinations (whether for themselves or their children), we have a simple message: Tune out the politicians, go to your doctor, and get your shots.