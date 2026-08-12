Linda Champion announces candidacy for Suffolk County District Attorney

Attorney, community leader, former Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney, educator, and longtime housing advocate, Linda Champion announces her campaign to be the next Suffolk County District Attorney at Florian Hall in Dorchester before a crowd of more than 120 residents, community leaders, families, and voters from across Suffolk County last month. Champion pledged to deliver a justice system that protects families, supports victims, and restores trust across Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop.

Champion is proud to be endorsed by the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association and SEIU Afram.

Champion has served as a prosecutor, adjunct professor, attorney, housing advocate, and community leader. She is known for her hands-on approach, commitment to fairness, and her belief that justice and compassion are not opposites; they are partners.

“I’m running for District Attorney because every resident and visitor deserves to feel safe, every victim deserves to feel supported, and every community deserves a justice system they can trust,” said District Attorney candidate Linda Champion. “This office belongs to the people, I work solely for them, and I’m ready to fight for them. Each crime and offense deserves to be evaluated on its own merits, with careful consideration of the facts, the victims, and the circumstances of each case, rather than through a broad or blanket approach. Only then will our communities be safer, stronger, and better positioned to thrive. We can bring back common sense and restore order. As someone who came to Boston at seventeen with no safety net, I know what it feels like to fall through the cracks. My lived experience, from homelessness to the courtroom, taught me that justice must be both firm and fair. Families in Suffolk County deserve a District Attorney who will protect them, stand-up for victims, and ensure our neighborhoods are safe, stable, and thriving. They deserve a District Attorney they can trust.”

Champion, the daughter of a deceased U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and an immigrant mother from South Korea, has spent her career fighting for fairness and accountability. As a prosecutor and attorney, she has protected vulnerable residents and advocated for victims of domestic violence, elder financial abuse, and housing instability. Her work has helped families stay in their homes, protected the rights of crime victims, and guided those in need through systems that too often fail them.

“Linda Champion has the integrity, the backbone, and the lived experience we need in the District Attorney’s Office,” said Leslie Credle, founder of Justice for Housing and lifelong Boston resident and community advocate. “She understands our neighborhoods because she’s lived what so many families are going through. Linda shows up, listens, and fights for people, and she’ll bring that same commitment to returning citizens and victims.”

Champion’s personal story, leaving home as a teenager, experiencing homelessness, working her way through school, and becoming an attorney, shapes her belief that justice must be accessible, transparent, and rooted in humanity.

“As a veteran, I value leaders who put people first,” said Hersinia Fidalgo, retired US Air Force Veteran. “Linda Champion has spent her career standing up for victims, seniors, and working families. She understands service, sacrifice, and accountability. She will be a strong and trusted voice we can trust.”

Champion’s campaign focuses on public safety, victim protection, elder financial abuse enforcement, youth opportunity, reentry support, and community trust. She pledges to make victims and their needs the top priority by:

Protecting victims and survivors with trauma-informed support

Holding violent offenders accountable

Aggressively prosecuting financial crimes targeting seniors

Strengthening partnerships with law enforcement and community organizations

Expanding prevention and diversion programs for all including first responders

Increasing transparency and rebuilding trust in the District Attorney’s Office

“Families and seniors across Suffolk County are struggling with rising costs, instability, and growing concerns around public safety, addiction treatment and mental health,” said Helina Fontes, former candidate for Governor’s Council. “Linda Champion has the heart and passion of a true servant leader. She doesn’t just talk about the issues; she’s in Suffolk County neighborhoods every day, listening, serving, and finding solutions. Linda understands that justice requires both accountability and compassion, and I have no doubt she’ll bring that same commitment to the District Attorney’s Office because it’s the work she’s been doing all along.”

To meet Linda Champion, the next community meet and greet will be held on Tuesday, August 18, at Florian Hall, 55 Hallet St., Dorchester. from 6-8 p.m.

To learn more about Linda Champion visit the Champion Committee’s website at lindachampion.com.