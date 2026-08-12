LeeAllen Meyer announces candidacy for State Representative in the 19th Suffolk

LeeAllen Meyer has announced his candidacy for 19th Suffolk District State Rep. The following is his statement.

“I am running for state representative to bring representation to the 19th Suffolk that reflects the values and priorities of Winthrop and Revere residents. I will bring empathy, integrity and worker-focused policy to the position if elected.

My experience as a 12-year paramedic has given me a unique insight into the daily struggles of our community. I work as a paramedic for Mass General Brigham and for Cataldo Ambulance, which provides services to Winthrop and Revere, as well as other communities. Serving Winthrop and Revere, I have come to love the communities and understand the challenges that residents face.

First and foremost, having seen up close the terrible consequences of inadequate health care, my primary focus as a legislator will be public health and making the healthcare system more affordable and accessible. I will fight for women’s reproductive freedom, so that no woman’s health will be endangered bythe inability to access the care she needs. Gun violence, in addition to destroying families, also increases the burden on our healthcare system. I will support the strongest gun safety laws possible to make our communities safer and our families stronger.

I will also fight to protect all Massachusetts residents, including the LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities, from the cruel and immoral assault on their rights by the current federal administration.

For too long, there has been a sense in politics that those who represent us–regardless of party–don’t actually understand the issues that we face every day. As a long-time healthcare worker, I have a firsthand understanding of the affordability crisis that we face here in Massachusetts and across the country. I will work tirelessly to bring down costs for working people and shift the balance of power away from wealthy corporations and individuals to people who earn their living honestly with hard work.

Strong public schools are one of the greatest investments we can make in the future of Revere, Winthrop, and the Commonwealth. I will work to ensure that every child has access to a high-quality public education, regardless of their zip-code or family income, and that every educator receives the respect, resources, and support necessary to help students succeed.

I will also fight for more transparency and accountability in the Massachusetts Legislature, the least productive and least transparent legislature in the country.

The first order of business is to ensure that the audit of the legislature–which was supported by 72% of Massachusetts voters, but which has been resisted by the current legislators–is carried out and brings the accountability that we all deserve.

My opponent in this race opposes women’s reproductive freedom, voted against the comprehensive gun safety law enacted in 2024, and has voted with Republicans for tax policies that favor the wealthy over working people. He has admitted having voted for Donald Trump and has donated to Republicans, yet runs as a Democrat. He has used Trump-like rhetoric to describe politicians he does not like and voted with Republicans for measures that peddle the myth of voter fraud. He has voted against complying with the audit of the legislature. To bring back decency, empathy and transparency to our politics, please vote for me in the Democratic primary on September 1, 2026. Early voting runs August 22-28.