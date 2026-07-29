Remembering James ‘Jimma’ Nelson, IC Class of 1972

James “Jimma” Nelson passed away 4 years ago and has been remembered by his friends and family as a kind, caring and loving person. In the earlier years at Immaculate Conception the school offered students grades 1-12, in the current program it’s grade 1-8. For the past 3 years, the friends and family of Jimma Nelson offered a scholarship in his name, for an 8th grade graduating student attending St. Mary’s of Lynn for high school. Co-chairs of the scholarship fund, Elaine Festa and Diane Pezzano used the funds in the account to place a bench in the Immaculate Conception School Grounds, to serve as permanent memorial to their friend, James “Jimma” Nelson.