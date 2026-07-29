Remembering James ‘Jimma’ Nelson, IC Class of 1972

Trying out the new bench is Robert Rivotto and Joseph Festa IV. They are joined by IC Principal Donis Tracy, niece Jennifer Investor, nephews Jeff, Jamie, Jonathan, and Brady Nelson. Chairs, Elaine Festa and Diane Pezzano, and the extended

family and friends of Jimma Nelson.

James “Jimma” Nelson passed away 4 years ago and has been remembered by his friends and family as a kind, caring and loving person. In the earlier years at Immaculate Conception the school offered students grades 1-12, in the current program it’s grade 1-8. For the past 3 years, the friends and family of Jimma Nelson offered a scholarship in his name, for an 8th grade graduating student attending St. Mary’s of Lynn for high school. Co-chairs of the scholarship fund, Elaine Festa and Diane Pezzano used the funds in the account to place a bench in the Immaculate Conception School Grounds, to serve as permanent memorial to their friend, James “Jimma” Nelson.