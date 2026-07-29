Bread of Life Annual 5K Fundraiser Set for September 26

Special to the Journal

Bread of Life’s Annual 5K Walk Fundraiser is Saturday, September 26th at Bread of Life, Malden. Start time 12PM. This year’s Walk is in Honor of Mea Mustone.

From her first time laughing alongside Tom Feagley, Bread of Life’s beloved first Executive Director, Mea Mustone learned the power of neighbors and the vision of “Food for the body…Nurture for the soul.” Mea started volunteering at Bread of Life as a high school Confirmation student at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Medford, preparing meals and communing with guests and volunteers. Over the past thirty years, Mea has made Bread of Life an integral part of her life.

After graduating from Boston College where she learned the Jesuit motto, “Women and Men for Others,” Mea formed a partnership between Healthy Malden, where she worked at the time, and Bread of Life. She served as Bread of Life Board President more than once over the years and was a long standing Board member.

In her current role at Malden Catholic High School, Mea continues to share the joy of Bread of Life with students at their monthly Supper Club. Mea serves Bread of Life with the support of her husband Tim and their six children, Quinn, Teagan, Cullen, Nevin, Rowan and Declan.

Mea lives by a quote by Dorothy Day, a great Catholic visionary, “We cannot love God unless we love each other, and to love we must know each other.” She believes that the greatest gift of Bread of Life is the chance to gather with neighbors at the same table. Inspired each day by Tom Feagley, Kathy McKenna, Father Casey, and Gaby Snyder Stelmack, Bread of Life Executive Director, Mea shows the most important thing we can do for each other is break bread together.

Please join Bread of Life’s Walk in honoring Mea Mustone, Saturday, September 26th.

Walk start is 12PM, beginning and ending at Bread of Life, 54 Eastern Ave. Malden. Ice cream to be served at end of Walk.

Register at www.breadoflifemalden.org

Founded in 1980, Bread of Life is a one of the largest providers and distributors of food to at risk families in Greater Boston. In 2025, Bread of Life staff and volunteers served over one million meals to hungry, homeless, and isolated families and individuals. Programs provided by Bread of Life include serving evening meals four nights per week to approx. 100 guests in addition to offering food pantry services from Malden and Everett food pantries. The Bread of Life Backpack Nutrition Program serves nutritious food and snacks to Everett school students. Bread of Life also delivers food to senior citizens in public housing and to at-risk teens and homeless families sheltered in local motels.