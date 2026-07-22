News Brief

Final Night of Revere Street Paving Operations in Winthrop

Commuters traveling between Revere and Winthrop should prepare for traffic delays as Winthrop concludes its overnight paving on Revere Street. Work begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, and wraps up by 7 a.m. on Thursday.

To minimize daytime disruption for local commerce, heavy construction on this major thoroughfare is strictly limited to overnight hours. However, drivers should expect significant delays and localized detours during the active paving windows.

Police details and signage will actively direct traffic throughout the work zone. Authorities strongly advise that all motorists seek alternate routes until the project is successfully completed tomorrow morning.

Chelsea Square Activates with Film Screening and Weekend Car Show

Chelsea is continuing its “Summer in the Square” program, transforming Chelsea Square into a dynamic hub of civic engagement. On Thursday, July 23, at 6:00 PM, residents can enjoy a free outdoor screening of Jaws on a massive LED screen provided by Eastern Salt Company.

The weekend brings the Discover Chelsea Car Show & Market on Saturday, July 25, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Presented in partnership with the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature classic cars, live entertainment, and local food vendors.

To prioritize pedestrian safety, 2nd Street will be closed between Park Street and Broadway. All events are free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and patronize the surrounding local businesses.

Revere Beach Summer Farmers Market Resumes Operations

The Revere Beach Farmers Market officially returns for its summer season this Saturday, July 25. Operating weekly from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the market brings local agriculture and artisanal goods directly to the waterfront.

This market directly addresses urban food insecurity by participating in programs like SNAP/EBT and the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP). It allows residents to easily access fresh, local produce while retaining economic capital within the immediate community.

The market also serves as a vibrant community destination. With live entertainment scheduled each week—including the band “The Twos” performing this Saturday—the event seamlessly blends local commerce with cultural recreation.

City Council to Evaluate Zoning Expansion for Body Art and Food Trucks

The Revere City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 27, at 6:00 PM in the City Council Chambers to discuss proposed zoning revisions. The primary focus is on expanding the operational boundaries for body art establishments and mobile food vendors.

Historically limited to specific districts, these niche businesses could soon see increased zoning flexibility across the city. The proposed ordinance changes aim to lower bureaucratic barriers, activate underutilized spaces, and stimulate independent economic activity.

Residents and stakeholders will have the opportunity to weigh in on Monday evening. The hearing will explore how Revere can best balance traditional neighborhood characteristics with the integration of modern, agile enterprises.

Constitution Beach to Host Annual Eastie Beach Bash

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay will host its highly anticipated Eastie Beach Bash on Wednesday, July 29, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Constitution Beach in East Boston. The free event typically draws hundreds of youth and families from across Greater Boston, including Revere, Chelsea, and Winthrop.

Designed to foster environmental literacy, the Bash offers interactive experiences like instructional fishing, kayaking, and a live crab touch tank. These hands-on activities are paired with traditional beach fun, such as sandcastle building and face painting.

By removing financial and logistical barriers, the event helps urban youth build a lasting connection with the region’s marine environment. It continues to serve as a strong model for inclusive coastal recreation and ecological education.